Enormous Directorate action, former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s property worth crores seized

new Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crore to the guard and former Chief Minister of National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah and others in connection with the money laundering investigation related to alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. Official sources gave this information on Saturday.

Sources said that the agency has issued a temporary attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the attached properties are located in Jammu and Srinagar. He said that two immovable properties are residential, one is commercial property, while three other plots are also attached by the Enforcement Directorate.

He told that the net worth (book value) of the attached properties is Rs 11.86 crore while the market value is around Rs 60-70 crore. ED Abdullah (83) has been questioned many times in this case.