Enrique Alfaro lamented the bad moment of Chivas: “It worries me as governor”

Enrique Alfaro spoke about the sports news that prevails in the Flock (Photos: Screenshot youtube. Gettyimages)

The bad moment that the Chivas Club Deportivo Guadalajara has caused discomfort among the fans. In the six games played in the Apertura 2022 they have not been able to know the victory and are in the last positions of the table. Given this, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaroexpressed his concern as a fan of the team, although he also spoke on behalf of the management that heads the entity.

Hours before the friendly match against LAFC, the Movimiento Ciudadano politician gave a brief appearance to the media. Among the questions he answered, he took the opportunity to send a message to Amaury Vergaraowner of the club, and make known the concern caused by the Sports crisis inside the Herd dressing room.

“The truth is lamentable what is happening with the Chivas. It worries me much like an amateur, but also as governor because Chivas are also more than a soccer team, what happens with this team has important social implications and I think it should be a moment of internal reflection on the part of the team, very deep because This path is unsustainable.” declared.

Chivas have not won any of the eight games they have played in the current semester (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

In space, he was also recognized as a faithful follower of the team directed by Ricardo Cadena, which is why he frequently goes to the stadium. In that sense, he declared himself a witness to the discomfort of the fans that go to the stands every fifteen days but assured that the problem goes beyond sports performance, for which he recommended the implementation of immediate measures to correct the situation.

“I think it is time to do a comprehensive review of what is happening there because beyond the results, the lack of goals and wins, there is a deeper problem that has to be addressed. I hope that Amaury Vergara, a man whose talent and ability I recognize, will take charge of the matter to do something for the good of the team and the good of his fans”.

At the closing of the Clausura 2022 tournament the Chivas experienced a marked improvement in the hands of Richard Chain. Given this, the directive headed by Ricardo Peláez chose to make him the definitive technical director to give continuity to his project. In addition to this, he achieved Alexis Vega renewalas well as the hiring of Rubén González and Alan Mozo to provide strength to the team.

Alan Mozo’s arrival at Chivas has not reflected improvements in collective performance (Photo: Instagram/@Chivas)

The additions and flashes of play shown in the playoffs gave fans hope for the current tournament. However, the results have been far from expectations. Of the two friendly matches and six in the league they have played, the best result obtained has been a series of draws in the domestic tournament. Thanks to this they are in the rung number 14 with five units of 18 possible.

The most recent chapter suffered by the chivahermanos took place on the field of SoFi Stadium, where thanks to a couple of Galaxy annotations, the complaints about poor team results. It is worth mentioning that, on paper, the Mexican team looked like a slight favorite over the team from Chicharito Hernández, who occupy the ninth position in the MLS Western Conference, that is, outside the playoff zone.

Given the bitter result, Cadena will have to return to the country with the slogan of turning the page and trying to obtain the first victory of the semester when they visit the Mazatlan on the Kraken field, as part of the actions corresponding to day 7.

