Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Team for Arena Tour

March 5, 2020
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are teaming up for their first-ever area tour. Kicking off in Phoenix on Sept. 5, the 2 will hit venues throughout North America via the tip of October. Latin newcomer Sebastián Yatra will open.

Produced by Stay Nation, the trek brings collectively two of Latin music’s largest names, with greater than a dozen hit singles between them. Iglesias is finest recognized for the songs “Hero,” “Escape,” “Bailando,” “I Like It” and “Tonight.” Extra lately, he notched Spanish language hits “Subeme La Radio” and “Duele El Corazon.” A brand new album by the singer is due out later this 12 months.

Martin’s worldwide smashes embrace dance-floor staples “The Cup of Life,” “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “She Bangs.” Just lately launched “Tiburones” can be included on his forthcoming 2020 studio album.

See the total checklist of tour dates under:

DATECITYVENUE
Saturday, September 5, 2020Phoenix, AZGila River Arena
Sunday, September 6, 2020El Paso, TXDon Haskins Middle
Wednesday, September 9, 2020Edinburg, TXBert Ogden Arena
Friday, September 11, 2020San Antonio, TXAT&T Middle
Saturday, September 12, 2020Houston, TXToyota Middle
Sunday, September 13, 2020Dallas, TXAmerican Airways Middle
Thursday, September 17, 2020Los Angeles, CASTAPLES Middle
Tuesday, September 22, 2020San Jose, CASAP Middle
Thursday, September 24, 2020Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Middle
Saturday, September 26, 2020Las Vegas, NVMGM Grand Backyard Arena
Thursday, October 1, 2020Chicago, ILAllstate Arena
Tuesday, October 6, 2020Boston, MATD Backyard
Thursday, October 8, 2020Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
Saturday, October 10, 2020Montreal, QCCentre Bell
Wednesday, October 14, 2020Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo Middle
Thursday, October 15, 2020Washington, DCCapital One Arena
Saturday, October 17, 2020Newark, NJPrudential Middle
Sunday, October 18, 2020New York, NYMadison Sq. Backyard
Friday, October 23, 2020Miami, FLAmericanAirlines Arena
Thursday, October 29, 2020Orlando, FLAmway Middle
Friday, October 30, 2020Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena

