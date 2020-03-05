Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Team for Arena Tour

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are teaming up for their first-ever area tour. Kicking off in Phoenix on Sept. 5, the 2 will hit venues throughout North America via the tip of October. Latin newcomer Sebastián Yatra will open.

Produced by Stay Nation, the trek brings collectively two of Latin music’s largest names, with greater than a dozen hit singles between them. Iglesias is finest recognized for the songs “Hero,” “Escape,” “Bailando,” “I Like It” and “Tonight.” Extra lately, he notched Spanish language hits “Subeme La Radio” and “Duele El Corazon.” A brand new album by the singer is due out later this 12 months.

Martin’s worldwide smashes embrace dance-floor staples “The Cup of Life,” “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “She Bangs.” Just lately launched “Tiburones” can be included on his forthcoming 2020 studio album.

See the total checklist of tour dates under:

DATE CITY VENUE Saturday, September 5, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena Sunday, September 6, 2020 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Middle Wednesday, September 9, 2020 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena Friday, September 11, 2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Middle Saturday, September 12, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Middle Sunday, September 13, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airways Middle Thursday, September 17, 2020 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Middle Tuesday, September 22, 2020 San Jose, CA SAP Middle Thursday, September 24, 2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Middle Saturday, September 26, 2020 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Backyard Arena Thursday, October 1, 2020 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena Tuesday, October 6, 2020 Boston, MA TD Backyard Thursday, October 8, 2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Saturday, October 10, 2020 Montreal, QC Centre Bell Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Middle Thursday, October 15, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Saturday, October 17, 2020 Newark, NJ Prudential Middle Sunday, October 18, 2020 New York, NY Madison Sq. Backyard Friday, October 23, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena Thursday, October 29, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Middle Friday, October 30, 2020 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena