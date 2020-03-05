Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin Team for Arena Tour

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are teaming up for their first-ever area tour. Kicking off in Phoenix on Sept. 5, the 2 will hit venues throughout North America via the tip of October. Latin newcomer Sebastián Yatra will open.
Produced by Stay Nation, the trek brings collectively two of Latin music’s largest names, with greater than a dozen hit singles between them. Iglesias is finest recognized for the songs “Hero,” “Escape,” “Bailando,” “I Like It” and “Tonight.” Extra lately, he notched Spanish language hits “Subeme La Radio” and “Duele El Corazon.” A brand new album by the singer is due out later this 12 months.
Martin’s worldwide smashes embrace dance-floor staples “The Cup of Life,” “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “She Bangs.” Just lately launched “Tiburones” can be included on his forthcoming 2020 studio album.
See the total checklist of tour dates under:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Saturday, September 5, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Sunday, September 6, 2020
|El Paso, TX
|Don Haskins Middle
|Wednesday, September 9, 2020
|Edinburg, TX
|Bert Ogden Arena
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Middle
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Middle
|Sunday, September 13, 2020
|Dallas, TX
|American Airways Middle
|Thursday, September 17, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Middle
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Middle
|Thursday, September 24, 2020
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Middle
|Saturday, September 26, 2020
|Las Vegas, NV
|MGM Grand Backyard Arena
|Thursday, October 1, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|Allstate Arena
|Tuesday, October 6, 2020
|Boston, MA
|TD Backyard
|Thursday, October 8, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|Montreal, QC
|Centre Bell
|Wednesday, October 14, 2020
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Middle
|Thursday, October 15, 2020
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Saturday, October 17, 2020
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Middle
|Sunday, October 18, 2020
|New York, NY
|Madison Sq. Backyard
|Friday, October 23, 2020
|Miami, FL
|AmericanAirlines Arena
|Thursday, October 29, 2020
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Middle
|Friday, October 30, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
