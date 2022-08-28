Enrique Mesri, the Argentine scientist who pioneered the investigation of a tumor linked to HIV/AIDS, died

Pain in the world of science, Enrique Mesri passed away / (Fernando Calzada)

The death of the doctor Enrique Messi left a void in the world science, but above all in those who were trained and worked alongside him. But also in the thousands of people who, without knowing it, benefited from his research. It is that, in addition to being considered as a international authority in the investigation of Kaposi’s sarcomathe main cancer linked to HIV/AIDS ; and receiving multiple awards, it was the “quality of him as a person” that they will miss the most.

If they were to be summed up in goal achievements, Mesri got a large part of these. After becoming a graduate in Biological Chemistry at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and completing his doctorate in Argentina, he decided to emigrate to the United States to achieve further advances in science when our country was still elusive. In 2005 he arrived in North American territory to carry out a postdoctoral fellow at the renowned National Cancer Institute in Bethesda and at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York.

The place of residence chosen by Mesri was Miami, the region with the highest rate of AIDS transmission in the entire United States and which, in addition, has an institute with a long tradition in the treatment of this disease. she became professor and director of the Graduate Program of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Miami and the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. There she established herself as a relevant figure in the world of science. Although, if you wanted to make a list of his scientific achievements, it would be so long that it would cover several pages.

From the United States, Mesri always sought to contribute to Argentine science / (Fernando Calzada)

However, some can indicate the kind of scientist he was: he was pioneer in the use of AZT and in preventing the transmission of HIV to children of women infected with the virus. In addition to leading the Microbiology and Immunology laboratory of the University of Miami that carried out important advances in the investigation of the herpes virus associated with Kaposi’s sarcoma, one of those cancers linked to AIDS.

If we remember the movie Philadelphiathe first observation of the AIDS epidemic was an epidemic of this cancer among young homosexual New Yorkers, which was what the paper pointed out where this situation was warned, “he said Mesriin 2018in dialogue with Infobae. At that time, she was in Argentina to receive the Taeda Recognition 2018 for his dedication to international cooperation for the development of Argentine science.

Mesri received, in April this year, the Raíces award / Ministry of Science and Technology

And he added: “Years later, it was discovered that this cancer was caused by a herpes virus, Kaposi’s sarcoma; there is another herpes virus, Epstein-Barr, which causes lymphomas and also affects people with AIDS”. In April of this year, Mesri received one of his latest recognitions: he was awarded the RAICES award by the national government “for his scientific contributions” to the country. Virtually (and in the midst of his fight against the disease that his absence causes today), Mesri appeared with his family at the Consulate General of Argentina in Miami. At that moment, his words showed the humility that characterized him.

“ It’s always nice to be recognized for something you’ve invested so much time and care into. ”, Mesri stated at that time and stressed that “this award signifies the wonderful scientific achievements achieved by Argentina and the American institutions that participated. When we Argentines are in tune we can do great things, not only in football but also in science and technology. This award is a great message that inspires us to move forward.”

“When I arrived in 2018, he helped me get settled in Miami and get comfortable in the lab. The it was essential for meApart from being a scientist with a vocation, like one of those who no longer remain, he was like a father. He was a spectacular human being, humble, with a lot of empathy”, he stated in dialogue with Infobae Carolina Alvarez Canete, from United States. She, along with Mariana Schlesinger y Julian Naipauer (the other Argentines who are part of the team), still do not fully understand the absence of whoever was their mentor.

This is how they announced the award that Mesri received in April of this year / Ministry of Science and Technology

“He started showing health problems last year, it was a long process, but we thought he was going to come out. Until a month ago, in laboratory meetings, I participated remotely. She was with us until the last moment, propping us up with science, experiments and even equipment. Science and the laboratory were his life and, despite the illness, he was never lacking, he was always present”, Álvarez Canete recounted.

“For me he was a mentor and a friend, because later it became a friendship. He was a person who, apart from being an excellent scientist, spent a lot of time training young scientists. From minute zero he was super generous in his scientific life, but also personally. He was a person who marked us, not only me but also my family. To give you an idea of ​​how important it was, when my son was born in the United States, we didn’t have a car and he picked us up from the hospital and brought us home with my wife. That was how important it was in my life, but also in that of many of us who passed through his laboratory.“, pointed out Infobae Naipauerwho returned to the country a year and a half ago to continue his scientific career.

In the words of this young scientist, Mesri always sought to contribute to Argentine science. Either by obtaining the 2017 NCI U54 grant, in consortium with Sylvester, the Miami Center for AIDS Research and four Argentine basic and clinical research institutions (three Conicet institutes and the Huésped Foundation) with funding from the National Health Institute (NHI), as well as in the training of the new generation of Argentine scientists.

In 2018, Mesri traveled to Argentina and received the Taeda Recognition for his scientific work

“Science was his life and his passion, everything he did was to improve science in Argentina. He knew that he was going to train me, as well as others, and he was going to return me to the country. He trained us because that was how he was helping, in his own way, for Argentine science to continue to grow and that is why it was good that this time he was chosen for the Roots Award y I know that for him to have received this award was one of the most important things that happened in his lifeNaipauer said.

The scientist also stated:He organized all this work and it was not an economic gain for him, but it was to help Argentina to progress. For this reason, Enrique not only trained, but also collaborated with the laboratories that were in Argentina”. “Being an Argentine who had been in the United States for years, he never stopped thinking about Argentina, supporting the career of all the young scientists who pass through his laboratory, but also trying to contribute to the growth of Argentine science”.

“ He was a man who had a lot to give, he had many ideas, many projects in his head. Despite his illness, he was unable to detach himself from science and the laboratory, which were his life. Alvarez Canete said. And Naipauer added: “He was not only an excellent scientist, but also had a great human quality. Because being a scientist is not only developing a topic, but also training young scientists to continue researching, because if not, science has an end point. That’s why, all of us who passed through his laboratory and he was his mentor, we long to be a little like him”.

And he completed: “Two or three weeks ago I traveled to the United States and I was lucky enough to be with him. I could see it, we were chatting a lot and it helped me a very important moment in my career. I will not forget that talk, he gave me a lot of advice and it was very emotional. At that time it was very nice, now it is very sad, but now we have to continue with everything he taught us.

And, although it sounds repetitive, the phrase that Mesri said when receiving his last prize awarded by Argentina, “When we Argentines are in tune we can do great things, not only in football but also in science and technology. This award is a great message that inspires us to move forward ”. And to that same place will go all those who knew him and who, as they expressed it, learned from him.

KEEP READING

“Today we glimpse cures and vaccines to stop the HIV epidemic”

The story of the first Argentine who applied the Pfizer vaccine in the United States