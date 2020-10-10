Enslaved | How to watch Samuel L. Jackson’s doc on the slave trade

Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson is swapping performing to entrance new BBC documentary, Enslaved with Samuel L. Jackson.

Premiering in the US as a six-part sequence, Enslaved: The Misplaced Historical past of the Transatlantic Slave Trade has been re-versioned to a 4×60 sequence for BBC Two in collaboration.

The four-part sequence will see the Nick Fury actor shed gentle on 400 years of human trafficking and the hundreds of thousands of Africans who had been shipped to the Americas.

That includes Guardian author Afua Hirsch, and investigative journalist Simcha Jacobovici, the documentary is about to give viewers a greater understanding of the transatlantic slave trade.

How to watch Enslaved

Episode one, titled “A Folks Stolen” airs on BBC Two on Sunday October eleventh at 9pm.

The episode might be obtainable to watch on catch up on BBC iPlayer as soon as it has been broadcast.

Episode two “A Valuable Cargo” will comply with straight after on BBC Two at 10pm.

What’s Enslaved: The Misplaced Historical past of the Transatlantic Slave Trade about?

Enslaved sheds new gentle on 400 years of human trafficking.

Over 12 million folks had been kidnapped and bought into slavery. At the very least two million perished en-route at sea. Utilizing new know-how, equivalent to superior 3D mapping and ground-penetrating radar, to find and study sunken slave ships on three continents, the sequence reveals a wholly new perspective on the historical past of the transatlantic slave trade.

At dive websites that embody the UK, the Caribbean and Florida, Samuel L, Jackson, Afua Hirsch, and Simcha Jacobovici, comply with an skilled group of deep-sea divers as they seek for and find ships that sank drowning the enslaved people aboard.

In the meantime on land, specialists examine the tales behind associated areas, in Ghana, England and the Americas.

BBC

Every episode follows separate story strains: the location and investigation of sunken slave ships, and a historic evaluation of the transatlantic slave trade led by the trio.

Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two, stated: “I had the privilege to meet with Samuel L Jackson, Afua Hirsch and Simcha Jacobovici at the begin of their manufacturing final yr and I used to be decided to carry their important, vastly bold and vital sequence to the BBC. These are tales that demand to be advised and which sit at the very centre of our shared historical past.”

Is there a trailer for Enslaved?

You’ll be able to watch the BBC Two trailer right here.

As the clip flashed from scenes of the ocean to a gaggle of African drummers, Jackson says: “Greater than 12 million Africans had been enslaved and trafficked.”

He continues: “Greater than two million of our ancestors died at sea. The ocean holds tales that haven’t been advised.”

Hirsch provides: “That is floor zero for the complete transatlantic slave trade.”

Enslaved: The Misplaced Historical past of the Transatlantic Slave Trade will air on BBC Two.