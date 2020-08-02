Ensuring food security of poor and needy is the important responsibility of the government: Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure food security for the poor and needy. He instructed that for this the best PDS system of the country should be developed in Rajasthan so that every eligible and needy person can get ration on time. Also Read – Video: CM Gehlot said – Prime Minister Modi should stop the ‘Tamasha’ happening in Rajasthan

He said that efforts should be made to make tea, salt and other materials available to the people under Public Distribution System (PDS) in the state. On Sunday, Gehlot reviewed the food and civil supplies department and interacted with the district officials and district logistics officials.

The Chief Minister said in a statement that the state government has surveyed the destitute and needy people who are not selected in the National Food Security Scheme (NFSA) and whose livelihood has been affected due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

He said that 68 lakh members of 20 lakh families had been registered in this survey. For those who were denied participation in this survey, the state government has started the second survey from July 22.

He said that the last date of this survey has been increased from August 3 to August 15 so that no needy are deprived. He instructed the officers to give priority to this work.

The Chief Minister, while giving impetus to the work of “One Nation – One Ration Card”, stressed the need to connect the beneficiaries of NFSA with Aadhaar at the earliest. With this, he said that this work should be completed before December. He directed that names and fake ration cards of dead persons should be removed from the list of NFSA. Gehlot also instructed the district officials for quick and effective implementation of Indira Rasoi Yojana.