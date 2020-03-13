Enter Sport Relief Prize-a-thon for chance to meet WWE superstars

Sport Relief have teamed up with WWE to give the winner of a particular competitors the chance to meet their favorite wrestling superstars.

The Sport Relief Prize-a-thon will provide a fortunate winner two tickets to a WWE Dwell 2020 present and to go backstage to meet and greet the celebs of the present.

On prime of that, whereas backstage, the winner will probably be topped as ‘Champ’ with a duplicate title of their selection.

To enter the prize attracts and be in with a chance of successful, go to: www.sportrelief.com/prizeathon.

Entries shut on 12th April, and can value £10 per entry, with all proceeds going to Sport Relief.

The cash raised by the prize draw will assist deal with points similar to home abuse, psychological well being stigma, homelessness and youngster poverty, each within the UK and around the globe.