Enter Sport Relief Prize-a-thon for chance to meet WWE superstars

March 9, 2020
Sport Relief have teamed up with WWE to give the winner of a particular competitors the chance to meet their favorite wrestling superstars.

The Sport Relief Prize-a-thon will supply a fortunate winner two tickets to a WWE Dwell 2020 present and to go backstage to meet and greet the celebs of the present.

On prime of that, whereas backstage, the winner might be topped as ‘Champ’ with a reproduction title of their alternative.

To enter the prize attracts and be in with a chance of profitable, go to: www.sportrelief.com/prizeathon.

Entries shut on 12th April, and can value £10 per entry, with all proceeds going to Sport Relief.

The cash raised by the prize draw will assist sort out points comparable to home abuse, psychological well being stigma, homelessness and baby poverty, each within the UK and all over the world.

