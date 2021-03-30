Entercom Changes Name to Audacy, Kills Off Radio.com Brand

After greater than 50 years as Entercom Communications, the radio and podcasting firm is unfurling a brand new banner: Efficient instantly, it’s altering its title to Audacy.

With the rebranding, the corporate additionally has retired the Radio.com title for its direct-to-consumer platform, which has adopted the Audacy moniker. The corporate’s new web site is audacyinc.com.

“The title Entercom not match. We’ve outgrown it,” David Area, chairman, president and CEO, mentioned in an interview. At a excessive degree, he mentioned, the corporate wanted “consistency throughout B2B [business-to-business] and B2C [business-to-consumer]” domains in its company determine.

The brand new title is redolent of “audio” and “audacity,” and, in fact, its homonym “odyssey.” Right here’s how Area described it: “‘Audacy’ captures the dynamic creativity, excellent content material and modern spirit that gasoline our ahead ambitions.” The corporate labored with WPP’s Landor & Fitch model consulting and design division on the rebranding, which features a pair of recent audio logos (pay attention at this hyperlink).

The corporate has advanced considerably during the last three years, Area mentioned. In 2017, Entercom acquired CBS Radio, establishing it because the No. 2 radio broadcaster (after iHeartMedia) and giving it the Radio.com digital audio platform. In 2019, it purchased podcast firms Cadence13 and Pineapple Avenue Studios.

Final fall, Entercom acquired sports-betting know-how and analytics agency QL Gaming Group (together with sports-betting app BetQL) and struck a six-year deal making FanDuel its official sportsbook accomplice. Earlier this month, the corporate purchased Podcorn, a podcast influencer market. And final week, it inked a multiyear pact with Irving Azoff’s International Rights Administration, permitting Audacy to add GMR’s catalog of songs throughout all of its platforms.

“We’ve got purposefully remodeled the corporate over the previous couple of years,” mentioned Area, who has served as CEO since 2002.

Whereas Radio.com is getting the axe, Audacy will retain Cadence13, Pineapple Avenue Studios, BetQL and Podcorn as market-facing manufacturers.

As a result of unveiling the brand new Audacy title wasn’t sufficient, the corporate introduced a number of new tasks and offers. These embrace an unique podcast deal between Cadence13 and Demi Lovato, who’s the topic of the lately launched four-part YouTube authentic documentary “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Satan,” wherein she discusses her near-fatal overdose in 2018, and is slated to launch an album with the identical title April 2. Lovato’s podcast for Cadence13 shall be produced by OBB Media’s OBB Sound audio division and Scooter Braun’s SB Tasks.

As well as, Pineapple Avenue Studio is bowing two authentic docuseries: Nina Gilden Seavey’s “My Fugitive,” releasing Tuesday, and “Keep Away From Matthew Magill” from reporter and producer Eric Mennel launching April 13. The corporate can be including “The Wealthy Eisen Present” and an NFL “Mock Draft” podcast hosted by Tegna’s Locked On and Audacy draft specialists and personalities to its sports activities streaming content material. This summer time, it plans to launch a reboot of relationship recommendation present “Loveline.” On the wagering entrance, Audacy introduced a partnership with on-line sportsbook BetMGM.

Audacy will proceed to launch unique content material obtainable solely on the Audacy app, together with new digital applications by Boomer Esiason and radio persona Massive Tigger, in addition to new digital stations created by Audacy’s music curators and personalities.

Together with the company rebrand, the corporate’s inventory ticker image will change from ETM to AUD “on or about” Friday, April 9, 2021. Current shareholders don’t want to take any motion with respect to the title and ticker image change, in accordance to Audacy.

Audacy says it reaches greater than 170 million customers month-to-month throughout its app, web site, podcasts, reside music occasions, and 235 broadcast stations in 47 markets.

By the way in which, Area mentioned the corporate didn’t do focus-group testing for the brand new title. “The that means of the title will finally be imbued with our tradition and our merchandise, in the identical means ‘Amazon’ or ‘Google’ or ‘Apple’ have been primarily vessels for the manufacturers they’ve change into.”

The corporate’s chief rival, iHeartMedia, modified its title from Clear Channel again in 2014.