Entering the Renfe website to search for trains is no longer necessary: ​​this way you can do it directly from Google

Through a series of announced news, Google wants to promote sustainable travel options. One of them has a direct impact on Spain, since has launched a tool for its browser with which we can buy train tickets with the help of Renfe, but without having to go to their website to carry out the search.

With this simple tool, we can easily search for trains from Google just by typing the origin and destination, followed by ‘train’ in the search. Not only this, but the company has also added filters to search for flights and hotels and prioritize those that emit less CO2. In addition, the search for buses will also come soon to Google.

Search for trains from Google, and soon buses

Google has enabled the tool in Spain, Italy, Germany and Japan, countries in which you can already search for trains from Google’s own website, and in a way that is optimized for mobile devices. All we have to do is perform a simple search for trains from one place to another. For example: ‘Madrid Barcelona trains’, or similar.





Once we have carried out the search, a table should appear in the results with all the trains available for the date we choose. However, as we have been able to prove, Cercanías trains will not appear in the resultsonly from medium distance.

When we have chosen a train, the option to ‘Buy Renfe ticket’ will appear, and the web will redirect us to the Renfe page to be able to select our trains. The tool is very useful and convenient, and it is one more way of not having to depend on the Renfe website, at least to do the search.

The train search, however, is not included in the dedicated Google Travel page, but in general searches. Of course, both flights and hotels are included in this portal, and now they have filters to find flights with less emissions. You just have to select the ‘Order by’ option and click on ‘Emissions’ after having searched for flights.

More information | Google