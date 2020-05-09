Entertainment Groups Seek Reform of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance – Variety

A coalition of greater than three dozen leisure trade organizations is asking Congress to reform the implementation of the CARES Act by enacting a brand new COVID aid package deal.

The teams embody Actors Fairness, the American Federation of Musicians, SAG-AFTRA, the Recording Trade Affiliation of America, Digital Media Affiliation, Paradigm Expertise Company, the Recording Academy, the Writers Guild of America East and music publishers ASCAP, BMI and the Affiliation of Impartial Music Publishers. In a letter to Congress launched Friday, the teams mentioned that the implementation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program has ignored employees who’ve blended earnings and report it on W-2 and 1099 types.

“For these of us within the artistic discipline to outlive – and get well – after this disaster, we should be capable to entry the total help supposed by Congress,” the letter mentioned. “Given the distinctive nature of our trade, many in our occupation work from undertaking to undertaking and gig to gig, not solely in a number of jobs however in varied capacities. In consequence, creators typically discover themselves working as staff receiving W-2 wages and as impartial contractors (or in any other case self-employed) receiving 1099 earnings for performances, royalties, and different providers. Sadly, implementation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program has ignored employees with blended earnings.”

“In virtually all instances that we see in each state, a minimal quantity of W-2 earnings disqualifies a self-employed particular person for PUA and considerably lowers the quantity of help they obtain. PUA should be up to date to acknowledge these totally different earnings streams and permit people to point out their blended sources of income for a full accounting of their annual earnings,” the letter went on.

Different signees on the letter embody Academy of Nation Music, Alliance for Recorded Music, the American Affiliation of Impartial Music, Americana Music Affiliation, Artist Rights Alliance, California Arts Advocates, Christian Music Commerce Affiliation, Church Music Publishers Affiliation, Nation Music Affiliation, Folks Alliance Worldwide, Gospel Music Affiliation, Worldwide Bluegrass Music Affiliation, MusicAnswers, Songwriters Guild of America, SoundExchange and the Southern Gospel Music Guild.

The CARES Act is also called The Coronavirus Support, Aid, and Financial Safety Act. President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion financial stimulus package deal on March 27 to mitigate the worst results of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. economic system.