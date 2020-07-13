Entertainment Industry Pays Tribute to Kelly Preston – Variety

The showbiz world is in shock on the dying of “Jerry Maguire,” “Mischief” and “Twins” actor Kelly Preston, who died on Sunday at 57 after a two-year battle with breast most cancers. In addition to paying tribute to Preston, many in Hollywood shared their condolences along with her husband John Travolta, and youngsters Ella and Ben.

Actor Josh Gad (“E book of Mormon,” “Frozen”) tweeted: “I’m in absolute shock. What a lovely and wonderful actress and individual. So unhappy to hear of her passing at such a younger age. My coronary heart goes out to John Travolta and your entire household. What a loss.”

I’m in absolute shock. What a lovely and wonderful actress and individual. So unhappy to hear of her passing at such a younger age. My coronary heart goes out to John Travolta and your entire household. What a loss. 🙏 RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/yRqOmI3CjW — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2020

“I used to be fortunate sufficient to work along with her on one in every of my very first movies, “For Love of the Sport.” We have been capturing on chilly days in Colorado, however she couldn’t have been hotter or kinder to a younger, nervous actor making an attempt to make good. I’ll always remember that. Thanks Kelly,” tweeted actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim (“Misplaced,” “The Good Physician”).

I used to be fortunate sufficient to work along with her on one in every of my very first movies, “For Love of The Sport.” We have been capturing on chilly days in Colorado, however she couldn’t have been hotter or kinder to a younger, nervous actor making an attempt to make good. I’ll always remember that. Thanks Kelly. #RestInPeace🙏🏼 https://t.co/szGCXxAxyI — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) July 13, 2020

Producer, actor and creator Maria Shriver (“The Alzheimer’s Venture”) posted: “Shocked by this unhappy information. Kelly was such a vibrant loving soul, a proficient actress, and a loving mother and spouse. My coronary heart breaks for her household who’ve already recognized such disappointment and grief. Be part of me in sending them love and power.”

Shocked by this unhappy information. Kelly was such a vibrant loving soul, a proficient actress, and a loving mother and spouse. My coronary heart breaks for her household who’ve already recognized such disappointment and grief. Be part of me in sending them love and power. #RIP #KellyPreston https://t.co/DndcfOtlOn — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 13, 2020

“#RIP Kelly Preston. Prayers exit to John, her household and mates,” tweeted actor Adina Porter (“The 100”).

#RIP Kelly Preston . Prayers exit to John, her household and mates. — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) July 13, 2020

Spencer Breslin, who performed Preston’s son in “The Cat within the Hat,” tweeted: “RIP to my on display mother, #kellypreston. What a beautiful girl. Such a tragic loss.”

“Kelly Preston was enormously variety and unbelievably beautiful. Can’t consider this. My ideas are along with her candy Ella and the remainder of her unimaginable household,” tweeted actor Chloe Bennett “Marvel’s Brokers of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Kelly Preston was enormously variety and unbelievably beautiful. Can’t consider this. My ideas are along with her candy Ella and the remainder of her unimaginable household. RIP 🤍🤍🤍 — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) July 13, 2020

“I knew #KellyPreston in highschool. She was supernaturally stunning and sort. Final time we spoke we mentioned my directing a remake of ’52-Choose Up’ during which she’d play the Ann-Margret position. It will’ve been particular for us

@PunahouSchool alums. All my coronary heart to John, Ella, and Ben,” tweeted filmmaker Rod Lurie (“The Outpost”).