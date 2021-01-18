Entertainment Marketing Agency Think Jam Unveils Global Restructuring

Think Jam will bear a world restructuring, one that can consolidate the management of the leisure advertising company’s operations underneath present U.S company heads Stella Ferguson and Louise Brennand.

As a part of the overhaul, Think Jam is embracing an office-less enterprise mannequin and a “work from wherever” strategy. That happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however the firm has determined to lean into the brand new fashion as a method to appeal to expertise around the globe, no matter geographical location.

Beneath the adjustments, Ferguson and Brennand each tackle Govt Vice President roles and assume business duty for each the UK and U.S groups. Each will report back to CEO Daniel Robey. Ferguson will likely be tasked with general duty for the worldwide P&L and Comms Division (which will likely be consolidated underneath a single world enterprise unit) and is charged with persevering with to develop Think Jam’s “direct to digital” leisure advertising enterprise. Brennand assumes oversight of Think Jam’s world advertising alongside management of the Franchise and Content material Divisions. The pair will work in partnership with COO and advisor to the board Matt Linford and Group Director Daniel Noy, who now assumes world duty for Expertise Improvement, Human Sources and Data Expertise.

“Within the final 12 months our business has developed at a tempo no person may have imagined, and with so many storytelling mediums obtainable customers demand refined immersion, transparency of values and genuine messaging, greater than ever,” Ferguson stated. “With years of expertise in movie and tv, and an unmatched understanding of audiences, Think Jam enters 2021 uniquely positioned to ship on this want, whereas navigating the challenges of an ever-changing distribution panorama.”

“2020 taught us a lot, and actually pressured us to look internally at not solely what we excel at, however what conjures up our groups,” Brennand stated. “Think Jam’s successes have been because of a group that wears their passions and fandoms with delight, and having now formalized our franchise division we sit up for supercharging our footprint on this area.”

Aaron Kelly, formally senior director of video, will tackle a newly created function of govt artistic director, whereas present Artistic Administrators Anthony Malzone and Kat Carr will keep duty for world artistic management, each reporting into Kelly.

Extra strikes embrace the elevation of Senior Publicity Supervisor Geovani Rocha to publicity director. Lead Producer Rachael Haigh assumes the function of studio director, managing the day-to-day of the studio group and enterprise oversight of all studio output.

Think Jam’s newly launched video tech platform, ReMake will likely be led by latest rent Vice President of Gross sales Oliver Klander with Think Jam veteran Rory Hallam appointed as shopper expertise director. Each Klander and Hallam report on to CEO Daniel Robey

“Whereas this has clearly been a difficult 12 months for all throughout the leisure business, and like a lot of our shoppers and friends the altering panorama meant we sadly needed to say farewell to valued workers and colleagues, I’m additionally extremely happy with how nimble we have been as a group, how briskly we have been capable of pivot for our shoppers, and the way in which we have been capable of mobilize our 17+ years of direct-to-consumer digital advertising, franchise administration and residential leisure expertise to proceed to ship finest in school campaigns that developed together with our audiences’ consumption habits,” Robey stated in a statment

He added: “As we transition from the social age into the leisure age and look to the long run with an anticipation of continued development, innovation and success, I couldn’t ask for 2 higher leaders than Louise and Stella to drive us ahead, whereas sustaining and nurturing the most effective world expertise pool obtainable.”