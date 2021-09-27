Entire bestiary of enemies in Valheim

Valheim this can be a recreation through which death is really easy. From a falling log to essentially the most innocuous mosquito, they may be able to make you lose your whole pieces and armor very quickly. The other biomes disguise many risks and realizing them is important to live to tell the tale.
Within the following information you’ll discover a complete record of enemies from every house in order that you realize all of the threats that lie forward on the best way to glory.
Entire record of enemies of Valheim
Subsequent we go away you your complete record of enemies ordered through biomes and what we will be able to download from them when looking them. As well as, we will be able to let you know how you can stay those threats clear of our house, since it’s conceivable that we undergo ambushes, particularly at night time.
Plains enemies
|
enemy
|
COLLECTION MATERIAL
|
harm
|
lifestyles
|
vulnerable to
|
proof against
|
wild pig
|
|
10
|
10
|
FIRE
|
–
|
nixe
|
|
6
|
5
|
FIRE
|
POISON
|
greyling
|
5
|
20
|
FIRE
|
POISON
Enemies of the Mirkwood
|
enemy
|
assortment subject material
|
harm
|
lifestyles
|
vulnerable to
|
proof against
|
grey dwarf
|
|
14
|
40
|
FIRE
|
POISON
|
grey dwarf tough
|
|
30
|
150
|
FIRE
|
POISON
|
grey dwarf shaman
|
|
14
|
40
|
FIRE
|
POISON
|
troll
|
|
50-70
|
600
|
–
|
–
|
skeleton
|
|
25
|
40
|
FIRE AND BLAST
|
POISON AND PERFORATE
Swamp Enemies
|
enemy
|
assortment subject material
|
harm
|
lifestyles
|
vulnerable to
|
proof against
|
DROP
|
90 with poison
|
50
|
FROST AND LIGHTNING
|
GO THROUGH IT
|
OOZER
|
115 with poison
|
150
|
LIGHTNING AND FROST
|
FIRE AND DRILL
|
FRIENDS
|
|
48
|
100
|
FIRE
|
ELITE DRAUGR
|
|
58
|
200
|
–
|
FIRE
|
SANGUIJUELA
|
|
20 drill
70 poison
|
60
|
FROST
|
–
|
SURTLING
|
|
10 poison
40 hearth
|
20
|
FROST
|
–
|
SPECTRUM
|
|
60
|
100
|
FIRE
|
Go
Challenged
Plains Enemies
|
enemy
|
MATERIALS
|
HURT
|
LIFE
|
WEAK TO
|
RESISTANT TO
|
MOSQUITO
|
90
|
20
|
–
|
–
|
lox
|
|
130
|
1000
|
FIRE
|
FROST
SLIDE
|
FULING
|
|
85 + 45 + 45 FIRE
|
175
|
–
|
–
|
complete berserker
|
|
130
|
800
|
–
|
–
Mountain Enemies
|
enemy
|
fabrics
|
harm
|
lifestyles
|
vulnerable to
|
proof against
|
lobo
|
|
70
|
80
|
–
|
–
|
DRAKE
|
|
90
|
100
|
FIRE
|
–
|
stone golem
|
110
|
800
|
Pico
|
Punch out
|
fenring
|
85-95
|
300
|
FIRE
|
–
Enemies of the Ocean
|
ENEMY
|
MATERIALS
|
HURT
|
LIFE
|
WEAK TO
|
RESISTANT TO
|
SNAKE
|
|
70
|
400
|
FROST
|
POISON
Enemies of Land of Ashes
|
enemy
|
fabrics
|
harm
|
lifestyles
|
vulnerable to
|
proof against
|
surtling
|
|
10 poison
40 hearth
|
10 poison
40 hearth
|
20
|
FROST
Enemies of Mist Land
This biome has no enemies but, as it’s in construction.
Enemies of the North
This biome has no enemies but, as it’s in construction.
All Valheim bosses and how you can summon them
|
boss
|
how you can invoke it
|
booty
|
eikthyr
|
|
the smart
|
|
marrow
|
moder
|
|
yagluth