Entire bestiary of enemies in Valheim

Valheim this can be a recreation through which death is really easy. From a falling log to essentially the most innocuous mosquito, they may be able to make you lose your whole pieces and armor very quickly. The other biomes disguise many risks and realizing them is important to live to tell the tale.

Within the following information you’ll discover a complete record of enemies from every house in order that you realize all of the threats that lie forward on the best way to glory.

Entire record of enemies of Valheim

Subsequent we go away you your complete record of enemies ordered through biomes and what we will be able to download from them when looking them. As well as, we will be able to let you know how you can stay those threats clear of our house, since it’s conceivable that we undergo ambushes, particularly at night time.

Plains enemies

enemy COLLECTION MATERIAL harm lifestyles vulnerable to proof against wild pig Boar trophy

Piece of leather-based

Wild boar meat 10 10 FIRE – nixe Nixe’s Tail Nixe’s Trophy 6 5 FIRE POISON greyling 5 20 FIRE POISON

Enemies of the Mirkwood

enemy assortment subject material harm lifestyles vulnerable to proof against grey dwarf Grey dwarf eye

Grey Dwarf Trophy

Resin

Stone

Picket 14 40 FIRE POISON grey dwarf tough Historical seed

Dandelion

Greydwarf Trophy

Grey dwarf eye

Stone

Picket 30 150 FIRE POISON grey dwarf shaman Grey dwarf eye

Grey Dwarf Shaman Trophy

Resin

Picket

Bukeperries 14 40 FIRE POISON troll Troll pores and skin

Currencies

Troll Trophy 50-70 600 – – skeleton Bone fragment

Skeleton Trophy 25 40 FIRE AND BLAST POISON AND PERFORATE

Swamp Enemies

enemy assortment subject material harm lifestyles vulnerable to proof against DROP 90 with poison 50 FROST AND LIGHTNING GO THROUGH IT OOZER 115 with poison 150 LIGHTNING AND FROST FIRE AND DRILL FRIENDS Viscera

Draugr’s Trophy 48 100 FIRE ELITE DRAUGR Elite Draugr Trophy

Viscera 58 200 – FIRE SANGUIJUELA Blood bag

Leech trophy 20 drill 70 poison 60 FROST – SURTLING Coal

Breastfeeding nucleus

Trophy 10 poison 40 hearth 20 FROST – SPECTRUM Chain

Spectrum trophy 60 100 FIRE Go Challenged

Plains Enemies

enemy MATERIALS HURT LIFE WEAK TO RESISTANT TO MOSQUITO 90 20 – – lox Lox meat

Lox pores and skin

Trophy 130 1000 FIRE FROST SLIDE FULING Black steel scrap

Currencies

Trophy 85 + 45 + 45 FIRE 175 – – complete berserker Black steel scrap

Currencies

Entire totem

Trophy 130 800 – –

Mountain Enemies

enemy fabrics harm lifestyles vulnerable to proof against lobo Wolf meat

Wolf’s tusk

Wolf pores and skin

Wolf trophy 70 80 – – DRAKE Trophy

Freezing gland 90 100 FIRE – stone golem 110 800 Pico Punch out fenring 85-95 300 FIRE –

Enemies of the Ocean

ENEMY MATERIALS HURT LIFE WEAK TO RESISTANT TO SNAKE Snake meat

Snake scale

Snake trophy 70 400 FROST POISON

Enemies of Land of Ashes

enemy fabrics harm lifestyles vulnerable to proof against surtling Coal

Breastfeeding nucleus

Trophy 10 poison 40 hearth 10 poison 40 hearth 20 FROST

Enemies of Mist Land

This biome has no enemies but, as it’s in construction.

Enemies of the North

This biome has no enemies but, as it’s in construction.

