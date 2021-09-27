Entire bestiary of enemies in Valheim

Mr josh
Valheim this can be a recreation through which death is really easy. From a falling log to essentially the most innocuous mosquito, they may be able to make you lose your whole pieces and armor very quickly. The other biomes disguise many risks and realizing them is important to live to tell the tale.

Within the following information you’ll discover a complete record of enemies from every house in order that you realize all of the threats that lie forward on the best way to glory.

Entire record of enemies of Valheim

Subsequent we go away you your complete record of enemies ordered through biomes and what we will be able to download from them when looking them. As well as, we will be able to let you know how you can stay those threats clear of our house, since it’s conceivable that we undergo ambushes, particularly at night time.

Plains enemies

enemy

COLLECTION MATERIAL

harm

lifestyles

vulnerable to

proof against

wild pig
  • Boar trophy
  • Piece of leather-based
  • Wild boar meat

10

10

FIRE

nixe
  • Nixe’s Tail Nixe’s Trophy

6

5

FIRE

POISON

greyling

5

20

FIRE

POISON

Enemies of the Mirkwood

enemy

assortment subject material

harm

lifestyles

vulnerable to

proof against

grey dwarf
  • Grey dwarf eye
  • Grey Dwarf Trophy
  • Resin
  • Stone
  • Picket

14

40

FIRE

POISON

grey dwarf tough
  • Historical seed
  • Dandelion
  • Greydwarf Trophy
  • Grey dwarf eye
  • Stone
  • Picket

30

150

FIRE

POISON

grey dwarf shaman
  • Grey dwarf eye
  • Grey Dwarf Shaman Trophy
  • Resin
  • Picket
  • Bukeperries

14

40

FIRE

POISON

troll
  • Troll pores and skin
  • Currencies
  • Troll Trophy

50-70

600

skeleton
  • Bone fragment
  • Skeleton Trophy

25

40

FIRE AND BLAST

POISON AND PERFORATE

Swamp Enemies

enemy

assortment subject material

harm

lifestyles

vulnerable to

proof against

DROP

90 with poison

50

FROST AND LIGHTNING

GO THROUGH IT

OOZER

115 with poison

150

LIGHTNING AND FROST

FIRE AND DRILL

FRIENDS
  • Viscera
  • Draugr’s Trophy

48

100

FIRE

ELITE DRAUGR
  • Elite Draugr Trophy
  • Viscera

58

200

FIRE

SANGUIJUELA
  • Blood bag
  • Leech trophy

20 drill

70 poison

60

FROST

SURTLING
  • Coal
  • Breastfeeding nucleus
  • Trophy

10 poison

40 hearth

20

FROST

SPECTRUM
  • Chain
  • Spectrum trophy

60

100

FIRE

Go

Challenged

Plains Enemies

enemy

MATERIALS

HURT

LIFE

WEAK TO

RESISTANT TO

MOSQUITO

90

20

lox
  • Lox meat
  • Lox pores and skin
  • Trophy

130

1000

FIRE

FROST

SLIDE

FULING
  • Black steel scrap
  • Currencies
  • Trophy

85 + 45 + 45 FIRE

175

complete berserker
  • Black steel scrap
  • Currencies
  • Entire totem
  • Trophy

130

800

Mountain Enemies

enemy

fabrics

harm

lifestyles

vulnerable to

proof against

lobo
  • Wolf meat
  • Wolf’s tusk
  • Wolf pores and skin
  • Wolf trophy

70

80

DRAKE
  • Trophy
  • Freezing gland

90

100

FIRE

stone golem

110

800

Pico

Punch out

fenring

85-95

300

FIRE

Enemies of the Ocean

ENEMY

MATERIALS

HURT

LIFE

WEAK TO

RESISTANT TO

SNAKE
  • Snake meat
  • Snake scale
  • Snake trophy

70

400

FROST

POISON

Enemies of Land of Ashes

enemy

fabrics

harm

lifestyles

vulnerable to

proof against

surtling
  • Coal
  • Breastfeeding nucleus
  • Trophy

10 poison

40 hearth

10 poison

40 hearth

20

FROST

Enemies of Mist Land

This biome has no enemies but, as it’s in construction.

Enemies of the North

This biome has no enemies but, as it’s in construction.

All Valheim bosses and how you can summon them

boss

how you can invoke it

booty

eikthyr
  • Trophy
  • Laborious Bagpipe x3

the smart
  • Trophy
  • Crypt Key

marrow

moder
  • draconic tear
  • Trophy

yagluth

How to find the Sea Serpent in Valheim

