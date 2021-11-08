Entire record of all cooking recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Because of the brand new replace of Animal Crossing: New Horizons you’ll now cook dinner within your island. This fascinating mechanic permits you create wealthy dishes and experiment with recipes, whilst rising and harvesting all of the produce.

If in case you have unlocked the entirety you want to cook dinner, a complete of 12 to be had recipes will seem. Nonetheless, there are extra recipes that you’ll get thru:

  • Bottles from the seaside.
  • Popping balloons.
  • Fishing.
  • Receiving them from the neighbors.

If you wish to know all of the recipes, we go away you the record underneath.

How to cook in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: grow all the ingredients

All Animal Crossing: New Horizons Cooking Recipes

recipe

KIND

INGREDIENTS

Flour package deal

Salado

Wholemeal flour package deal

Salado

Sugar packet

Salado

Brown sugar packet

Salado

Natural bread

Salado

Fried fish

Salado
  • 1 packet of flour
  • 1 horse mackerel

Anchovies with garlic

Salado

Carrot cream

Salado
  • 1 packet of flour
  • 2 carrots

Potato gnocchi

Salado
  • 1 packet of flour
  • 3 potatoes

Sea bass with fantastic herbs

Salado

Karei No Nitsuke

Salado

Sopa minestrone

Salado
  • 2 tomatoes
  • 1 Potato
  • 1 Carrot

Mushroom soup

Salado
  • 1 spherical mushroom
  • 1 flat mushroom
  • 1 skinny mushroom

Loopy Water Fish

Salado
  • 1 Crimson snapper
  • 1 tomato
  • 1 Eastern Crave

Pumpkin bagel

Salado
  • 2 packets of flour
  • 3 orange pumpkins

Sardines in oil

Salado

Sauteed olive sole

Salado
  • 1 Sole
  • 1 skinny mushroom

Sea bass cake

Salado
  • 3 packets of flour
  • 1 Lubin

Seaweed soup

Salado

Tomato curry

Salado
  • 3 packets of flour
  • 3 Tomatoes

Tomato puree

Salado

Veggie sandwich

Salado
  • 2 packets of flour
  • 1 tomato
  • 1 Carrot

Apple pie

Dulce

Frosted cupcakes

Dulce
  • 1 Package deal of entire wheat flour
  • 1 Package deal brown sugar

Carrot cake

Dulce
  • 1 packet of flour
  • 1 packet of sugar
  • 1 Carrot

Cherry smoothie

Dulce

Orange jelly

Dulce

Orange smoothie

Dulce

Pancakes

Dulce
  • 2 packets of flour
  • 2 packets of sugar

Peach Smoothie

Dulce

Pear juice

Dulce

Biscuit

Dulce
  • 2 packets of flour
  • 1 packet sugar

Pumpkin biscuit

Dulce
  • 2 packets of flour
  • 1 packet sugar
  • 2 orange squash

Creepy cookies

Dulce
  • 1 packet of flour
  • 1 orange squash
  • 1 yellow squash
  • 1 white pumpkin
  • 1 inexperienced pumpkin

