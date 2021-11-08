Entire record of all cooking recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Because of the brand new replace of Animal Crossing: New Horizons you’ll now cook dinner within your island. This fascinating mechanic permits you create wealthy dishes and experiment with recipes, whilst rising and harvesting all of the produce.

If in case you have unlocked the entirety you want to cook dinner, a complete of 12 to be had recipes will seem. Nonetheless, there are extra recipes that you’ll get thru:

Bottles from the seaside.

Popping balloons.

Fishing.

Receiving them from the neighbors.

If you wish to know all of the recipes, we go away you the record underneath.

All Animal Crossing: New Horizons Cooking Recipes