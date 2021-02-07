Entire squad for semifinals: Tigres is ready to face Palmeiras

Thursday photo of Tigres UANL forward Andre-Pierre Gignac celebrating after scoring a goal against Ulsan Hyundai for the Club World Cup. Feb 4, 2021 REUTERS / Mohammed Dabbous

This Sunday will be the semi-finals of the Club World Cup and the teams that will compete for a place in the final of the competition are Tigers and the Brazilian team Palm trees. Fortunately for the auriazul club, they will not have to do without any of their members because of Covid-19.

The team’s official Twitter account posted the good news for your fans by informing that the 50 tests carried out on Tigres were negative In its whole. In the tweet he said: “Good news! We receive Covid-19 test results made yesterday afternoon, and the entire delegation was negative”.

Although its technical director, Ricardo “Tuca” Ferreti, you will have more options when it comes to training with the one that will face Palmeiras, there was still the question of whether Javier Aquino could participate in the game this Sunday after I had a Head clash with the Korean gamer Kim Keehe during the past confrontation of Tigers vs. Ulsan Hyundai.

With this tweet they gave the good news to their fans and to all soccer fans who have their hopes pinned on Tigres (Capture: Twitter @TigresOficial)

At the time, the official accounts from the Nuevo León team reported that the winger “suffered head trauma without any neurological alteration, with a wound that required two stitches “. It wasn’t until today after other tests performed on the player, who could join the training with the rest of the team to close down and do nothing but wait for the game against the Brazilian team.

On the other hand, in an interview with various media, Tuca Ferreti admitted that he has no mixed feelings for playing against Palmerias. Can’t get sentimental for the simple fact of facing teams from Brazil, which is your country of origin. In fact, he recalled that already in the past has had to and always has maintained a professional stance. As it should be.

“It doesn’t change anything. We already face Brazilian teams. The fact that he was born in Brazil, it doesn’t change anything. It is another team that we are going to face, as always, with respect”, Expressed the technical director from the auriazul team.

Tuca Ferreti does not seem worried about the confrontation with the Brazilian team (Photo: REUTERS / Mohammed Dabbous)

The important thing for Ferreti is keep focus and go for goals which are put on as a team which, in this case, of course, is reach the Club World Cup. “Now it’s Palmeiras, but that is Brazilian, Chinese, Korean, Italian or German… we take the games in the same way and tomorrow will be no exception“, said.

Last Thursday, Tigres was in the quarterfinals against team Ulsan Hyundai. The final score had two goals from André-Pierre Gignac and one from Kim Kee-Hee, all made during the first half of the encounter that, anyway, ensured the victory of the varsity team and will take you to your next stop: the Qatar Foundation stadium to face the squad led by Abel Ferreira.

The confrontation will be at noon (central Mexico time) and it will be possible to see it in broadcasts of channels like Fox Sports.

André-Pierre Gignac was the one who ensured his team’s pass to the semifinals (Photo: EFE / Miguel Sierra / Archive)



To win the match, Tigres will be the first finalist of the football event and you will have two options to this last battle: the Cairo team, Al-Ahly (“El Nacional” in Spanish) or the FC Bayern Munich, from Germany, of course. The decisive match of said teams will occur next February 8.

Once they are defined the finalists of the Club World Cupthey will have to crash one last time in the Qatar Foundation until February 11. The dispute over the fifth place will be February 7, while the party by third place will take place on February 11, prior to the final.

Tigers is the eighth Mexican team to participate in the Club World Cup. In previous editions of the competition there was Necaxa in 2000, then the America in 2006, after Pachuca in 2007, Atlas in 2009, Striped in 2011, Blue Cross in 2014 and Chivas in 2018.

