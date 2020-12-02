‘Entourage’ Creator Doug Ellin Sets Soccer Series With Thierry Henry

Matthew Vaughn’s Marv Movies, producer of the “Kingsman” franchise, is making its first foray into TV with soccer-centric sequence “Day 1’s” from writers/creators and showrunners Doug Ellin (“Entourage”) and Chris Case (“Mad About You”).

Set on the planet of British soccer, the 10-episode sequence revolves round a younger participant Dezmond King and his crew as they navigate his rising stature and struggles.

Marv is working carefully with French soccer legend Thierry Henry and his long-term agent Darren Dein, who will each function government producers on the sequence. Henry will seem as himself all through the sequence.

Vaughn will direct the pilot, which begins taking pictures in 2021. Casting is underway.

Hera Photos, established by BAFTA-nominee and RTS Tv award winner Liza Marshall (“Riviera”), is co-producing the sequence.

Vaughn stated: “For my first journey into tv I couldn’t have a greater companion than Doug; and with Thierry and Darren to information us on the soccer, it’s a dream come true.”

“I really like writing about pals who’re household and this present offers us a terrific new platform to try this,” stated Ellin, saying that Case and him are “going deep contained in the lifetime of an elite athlete” to discover the world of Premier League soccer.

“ ‘Entourage’ was one in all my favorite TV reveals and when Doug invited me on set to movie my temporary cameo look within the film, I by no means would have thought that I might be a part of bringing a brand new TV present to life,” Henry added. “I’m additionally extremely excited that Matthew Vaughn has agreed to carry his huge experience and information to the sequence together with many extra extraordinarily gifted people. Hopefully I can share a few of my experiences as this subject is way nearer to my coronary heart.”

The prequel within the “Kingsman” franchise, “The King’s Man,” releases worldwide in February 2021, co-written and directed by Vaughn and produced by Marv.

The corporate’s upcoming slate additionally contains “Tetris,” starring Taron Egerton, which begins taking pictures in December, and the Christmas movie “Silent Evening,” directed by Camille Griffin and starring Keira Knightley and Lily-Rose Depp.