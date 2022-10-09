Environmental activists stuck to a Picasso in Australia

Two members of the Extinction Rebellion group stuck to Pablo Picasso’s “Massacre in Korea” in Australia

Two environmental activists stuck their hand in a picture of Pablo Picasso exhibited in a museum in Melbourne, in southeastern Australia, to call attention to the climate crisis.

The Police, after managing to remove the glue that joined the hands of the protesters with a cover that protects the work, arrested the two activists, aged 59 and 49, from the group Extinction Rebellion and another person who helped them, collects the Australian public channel ABC.

During the protest act, the activists unfurled a banner at their feet that read: “Climate chaos = war + famine”. Picture, massacre in koreapart of a temporary exhibition on the Spanish painter at the National Gallery of Victoria, was undamaged.

“Climate collapse will mean an increase in conflicts around the world. Now is the time for all and all institutions to stand up to act!” Said the environmental group Extinction Rebellion, of which these activists are a part, on its Facebook profile.

And they announced more actions “in the streets over the next two weeks” as part of the “Spring Rebellion” that seeks the recovery of “the lands of the Wurundjeri peoples of the Kulin Nation.”

This is yet another episode in the wave of activists seeking attention by putting works of art at risk. This behavior began in May, when an activist smacked The Gioconca, at the Louvre Museum, after pretending to be a person with motor difficulties -since he arrived in a wheelchair. Luckily, the protective glass prevented the work from being damaged.

From then on, other groups began to stick to works of art, generally in their frames, although they even stuck paper on them, as happened in the case of the hay wagona masterpiece of John Constable in the British National Gallery.

Just Stop Oil vandalizes Constable’s work



This attack was perpetrated in July by a group of young students belonging to the Just Stop Oil group, an organization that has already carried out this type of action in other British museums. That same weekend, for example, they stuck to a painting of William Turner in the Manchester Art Gallery, while others did it on peach blossoms of Vincent Van Gogh. In both cases there was no damage to the paint.

In another case, group members taped a copy of The Last Supper at the Royal Academy of Arts in London and spray-painted under it.

Members of the group stuck a copy of The Last Supper to the frame at the Royal Academy of Arts in London (AP)

In the case of Extinction Rebellion (XR), founded in the United Kingdom, already in 2019 they had organized demonstrations around the world in response to what the group denounces as “an inappropriate action on the ecological crisis facing the planet.” On that occasion, they protested in more than 60 cities, from New Delhi to New York, calling on governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025 and halt the loss of biodiversity.

So, in London, police arrested 276 activists who blocked bridges and roads and hit cars, while protesters in Berlin stopped traffic at the Victory Column roundabout. In the US, protesters sprayed the famous charging bull statue on Wall Street with fake blood as part of a protest against climate change, among many other measures.

