“Environmental disaster”: images of how Russia burns huge amounts of gas after reducing supplies to Europe

Experts calculate that it wastes 0.5% of what Europe needs per day

Russia is wasting huge volumes of natural gas by burning it in a huge orange flare near the Finnish border, at a time when it has slashed deliveries to the European Union, scientists and analysts said on Friday.

Analysts at Rystad, a Norway-based energy consultancy, called it environmental disaster and they calculated that the amount of gas burned in the atmosphere was equivalent to about 0.5% of the daily needs of the European Union (EU).

The spectacular flare can be seen in satellite images of Portovaya, where the compression station of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline is located, which passes through the Baltic Sea and reaches Germany.

An image from the Copernicus satellite shows gas flares in Portovaya, Russia (Sentinel-2 imagery/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia has reduced the flow of Nord Stream 1 to just 20% of its capacity and plans to shut it down completely for three days next week, alleging turbine maintenance problems. The EU accuses the Kremlin of using the gas as a weapon to fight Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Flaring is a common practice in oil and gas production, but the current level is exceptionally high and the timing is sensitive due to supply cuts from Russia.

Russian energy giant Gazprom did not respond to a request for comment.

The Portovaya Bay flares are seen miles away from the Gulf of Finland (REUTERS / Stringer)

Rystad analysts wrote: “The exact levels of the burning volumes are difficult to quantify, but are believed to be at levels of around 4.34 million cubic meters per day. This equates to 1.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) on an annualized basis and equates to around 0.5% of the EU’s gas needs.

Gas flaring was first recorded in Finland, a country bordering Russia, earlier this month.

Professor Esa Vakkilainen of the LUT University of Lappeenranta said that Gazprom may have been burning up to 1,000 euros of gas per hour for the last two months, while the gas burning was damaging the atmosphere.

“So this is also a big environmental problem, especially for the North Pole area, where this soot definitely has a global warming effect.” said.

(Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery/Handout via REUTERS)

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia, the world’s fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, will strive to become carbon-neutral by 2060, while the EU and other countries have urged Moscow to bring the goal forward. one of each.

Gazprom reduced its natural gas production by more than 13% from the beginning of the year to mid-August, up to about 275,000 million cubic meters. Its gas exports outside the former Soviet Union have decreased by more than 36%, to 78.5 bcm, in full confrontation with the West over the invasion of Ukraine.

Although most national experts have argued that Gazprom could simply turn off the taps to regulate production, the company still has to burn off excess gas.

“Gas flaring is an environmental disaster, since some 9,000 tons of CO2 are emitted every day”, said Rystad.

“The flame from burning is very visible, perhaps indicating that the gas is ready and waiting to flow to Europe if friendly political relations resume.”

With information from Reuters

