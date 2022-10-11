Enzo Copetti repeated the historic phrase of Mostaza Merlo and excited the Racing fans: “We are going to be champions”

As Mustard Merlo in 2001, Enzo Copetti He was encouraged to pronounce the phrase that many do not want to say in the world of football. “We are going to be champions”expressed the Racing striker minutes after finishing the match at the Cilindro, where the Academia beat Atlético Tucumán 2-0 in a key duel for the fight for the Professional League title.

In the interview for the official broadcast, the 26-year-old striker from Chaco, scorer of the first goal against deandid not blush when stating that Fernando Gago’s team is about to make the Olympic return when there are three dates left for the end.

“Let people stay calm that we are going to fight until the end. We are going to be champions”Copetti said. same print as Mustard when one afternoon 21 years ago on the Hurricane field, after a tie with Banfield, the fans doubted that Racing could make the Olympic return after 35 years.

Mostaza Merlo’s phrase in 2001: “We are going to be champions”

“We have three more games left to stay up there and wait for what happens with the other teams. We are all together”added the former Atlético de Rafaela while the fans of the Academia they chanted his name in the stadium.

With this victory, Racing suma 44 points and is a shooting guard for Boca Juniors (45) in the Professional League. The Xeneizehowever, has a pending match against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata to be played on Wednesday, October 19.

Those directed by Gago will visit on the date 25 of the LPF to Colón in Santa Fe (Friday, October 14 at 4:30 p.m.), then they will go to La Fortaleza to play against Lanus (10/18) and will close the championship in Avellaneda against River Plate.

Another favorable fact for Racing is that qualification for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores de América was secured in 2023.

* The summary of the triumph of Racing against Atlético Tucumán

