Enzo Copetti’s partner asked for ice cream after the elimination of Racing at the hands of Boca and found a surprise: his reaction to the mockery

Boca Juniors surpassed Racing Club on penalties and qualified for the final of the League Cup. Your opponent will be Tigrewhich this Sunday was imposed, also from the twelve steps, to Argentine Juniors. The decisive match will be played next Sunday 22, at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium from 4:00 p.m. In this way, Xeneizes y Matadors They will repeat the final of the 2019 Super League Cup, which Victoria won 2-0.

The loads of the fanatic fans of the team of Sebastián Battaglia They did not wait and the creativity came to the hands of Araceli Bonino, wife of Enzo Copetti. Shortly after the end of the first semifinal, the Academy striker’s partner ordered ice cream and was surprised by a subtle detail from those who prepared the order: aware of who the delivery was for, they left a blue spoon and a yellow one in reference to the colors of the club that left her husband out.

“You ask for ice cream and they send you this. They finally had a joy, dead! Hopefully they reach the goal in the final”, wrote about the image that quickly went viral on various social networks. Within the stories that Araceli uploaded, she also showed that she received insults from some netizens and even dedicated herself to answering one of them: “Let’s stop using the word ‘mogolic’ as an insult. Please, two fingers in front. Everyone who knows me knows that I hate being used to insult, it makes it clear that you’re not worth shit as a person. It is completely unnecessary to use it.”

The ice cream parlor sent Copetti’s couple two teaspoons: one blue and one yellow (Photo: @arabonino)

Copetti was one of the protagonists in the definition of the first finalist, being the one who most faced the Boca Juniors soccer players face to face in some places and even had a peculiar scene with Carlos Zambrano: After hitting him in the face, the Peruvian responded by throwing several blows at his bandaged hand. Furthermore, along with Emiliano Insuamissed their respective penalties in the round that defined the Xeneize as Tigre’s rival in the culminating match that will be held next Sunday at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium.

Beyond the result, both Araceli Bonino and a large part of the Racing supporters they applauded the performance of the team led by Fernando Gago and made it public on the internet world. On social networks, stories supporting the striker multiplied along with different videos on the Lanús pitch showing and thanking the fans for their unconditional support.

