Enzo Fernández once again scored a goal at Benfica for the Champions League and has three in the same number of games

Enzo Fernández’s goal for the preliminary phase of the Champions League

When River Plate sold to Enzo Fernández al Benfica, kept a percentage of the pass with the confidence that his great performance on the field will be projected in another transfer within the European continent. But what he never imagined Millionaire is that the beginning of the race of the steering wheel in Portugal is so positive as in his first three official matches: he scored a goal in each of them. This time for the previous phase of the Champions Leaguelas Eagles They defeated the second leg 3-1 (7-2 on aggregate) at Central Jutland from Denmark.

Those led by Roger Schmidt They will face Dinamo kyiv or Sturm Graz in what will be the last match for a place in the group zone of the most prestigious tournament at club level. The German coach encouraged at the time that Enzo’s transfer be carried out as soon as possible and, after the elimination at the hands of Vélez Sarsfield in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, Núñez’s team he let the midfielder go in the current transfer market so that he can start writing history with his new shirt.

In the second leg that took place in the MCH Arenaat 22 minutes a play by the Portuguese team stepped on the area on the left side and a subtle Gonçalo Ramos cross to the far post found the entry of the Argentine who opened the scoring. Thanks to the advantage achieved in the first match, there were no surprises for Benfica, who expanded their advantage with goals from Henrique Araújo at 56′ and Diogo Goncalves at 88. Pione Sisto marked the discount for the premises that were left out of the race to enter the group stage of the Champions League.

Benfica celebrates Enzo Fernández’s goal in Denmark (Photo: AFP)

It should be noted that Fernández had already scored his first goal for Benfica in the first leg match against Central Jutland and in front of arouca in the first day of the Liga NOS. A few months after Qatar World Cup 2022the figure of Enzo becomes increasingly relevant and puts pressure on the coach Lionel Scaloni ahead of the final list of 26 soccer players who will represent Argentina in the maximum event of soccer.

At the time, the Lusitanian entity reported the operation of the incorporation of the former River through a statement addressed to the Securities Market Commission Portuguese, where it specified that the agreement between the parties was reached for the acquisition of sports rights and 75% of economic rights. That is to say, that although the amount was 10 million of the European currency, it will be possible to “add a variable value of 8 million euros”. Also, he put a termination clause of €120 million.

KEEP READING:

The revelations of one of the top nutritionists in the Premier League: what do footballers eat and what are the “forbidden foods”

The shocking statements of Ryan Giggs’ ex-partner: “It was a cycle of abuse and then silence”

The attack of anger of an Italian football figure against a fan who insulted him: “It hurt me deeply”