Enzo Fernández scored another goal at Benfica and puts pressure on Lionel Scaloni

The former River Plate scored in the 4-0 against Arouca



The Benfica lifted the curtain on the 2022/23 Portuguese league with a 4-0 victory over arouca this Friday in the first game of the first day of the new season. Enzo Fernándezbrand new reinforcement of the red team, scored the third goal of the match and has already had two with this shirt.

The former River Plate took advantage of a rebound in the area to appear by surprise from behind and finish off with strong air, so that the opposing goalkeeper could not react. In addition to a good game, the midfielder had already shown under the orders of Marcelo Gallardo that one of his main characteristics is the facility to convert goals despite his position on the field of play and this is due not only to his ability to know how to position himself on offense, but also to his great punch.

“From the first moment they gave me confidence, we are going to work because we want to win the title”, he declared at the end of the match and was very happy with how he has been received by the squad and coaching staff: “The team has helped me a lot to convert, but we have to continue working in search of what we want”.

Benfica’s Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Arouca FC at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on August 5, 2022. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Fernández had already scored his first goal for Benfica a few days ago in the match against Central Jutland of Denmark, in a commitment corresponding to the previous phase of the Champions League. His team won 4-1 at home and now they will have to face the rematch.

This great present from the 21-year-old soccer player puts pressure on Lionel Scalonicoach of the Argentine national team, who has never used him in the team although he has summoned him. It was last November when the coach summoned several youths, including Santiago Simón, but none added minutes. We will have to wait to see if with his performances, Fernández a place in the national team is earned.

The steering wheel was incorporated Benfica in the best way. It should be remembered that the Lusitanian entity reported the operation of the incorporation of the former River through a statement addressed to the Securities Market Commission Portuguese, where it specified that the agreement between the parties was reached for the acquisition of sports rights and 75% of economic rights. That is to say, that although the amount was 10 million of the European currency, it will be possible to “add a variable value of 8 million euros”. Also, he put a termination clause of €120 million.

