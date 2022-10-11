Enzo Fernández’s kicks that made sense of Neymar in PSG-Benfica: what was said after the match

* The kick of Enzo Fernández to Neymar

It made him feel the rigor. The Argentinian Enzo Fernández received the yellow card at minute 68 of the Champions League match between Benfica and PSG in France after kicking Neymar.

The former River Plate midfielder firmed up his left leg and hooked the Brazilian’s left ankle, who he was lying on the grass with gestures of pain. The PSG striker set off the alarms because he had to be treated by the doctors, but seconds later he was back on the field of play.

After referee Michael Oliver’s charge, Enzo made an eloquent gesture biting his lower lip as if indicating that Neymar simulated the seriousness of the infraction. Then, with his hands, he implied that it was a common fault. Despite that, he was not spared the reprimand.

Just four minutes after the first foul, Fernandez again committed an infraction in the middle of the field against Neymar, who again fell to the ground accusing the blow.

Enzo Fernández chases Neymar in the match between PSG and Benfica, in Parque de los Príncipes (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

At the end of the meeting, Enzo and Ney faces were seen and they had a crossing. Fernández told the Brazilian that he did not insult him: “I didn’t do anything to you, I didn’t call you asshole”. The PSG star didn’t seem to be satisfied with his rival’s explanation and stormed off to the locker room.

* The dialogue between Enzo Fernández and Neymar after the match

In an eventful day due to the muscular injury of Angel Di Mariawhich was added to Paulo Dybalaand 40 days before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the concern of those selected who will be in the most important tournament of the year is increasing due to cases of possible injuries.

In the Parc des Princes, PSG and Benfica drew 1-1 on the fourth date of Group H. The French and Portuguese repeated the result of the previous date and lead the area with 8 points each. They took 5 units from Juventus y Maccabi Haifain the absence of two games for the end of the phase.

