eOne Announces Multi-Year Deal and First Project with Westward

Threat, the enduring Hasbro property that has taught households the artwork of diplomacy (and conquest) for over six many years, can be getting a TV adaptation as a part of a multi-year tv deal between the board recreation, toys and media behemoth’s leisure studio and Beau Willimon and Jordan Tappis’ Westward.

Leisure One (eOne), introduced the partnership with the Venice Seaside and Brooklyn-based manufacturing firm right this moment. As a part of the deal, Willimon (“Home of Playing cards,” “The First”), an Academy-award nominee and avid fan of Threat, can be writing and overseeing the manufacturing of the scripted collection. The board recreation’s TV adaptation can be Leisure One and Westward’s first mission collectively.

“As we proceed to construct out eOne’s world-class content material slate, we couldn’t consider extra good companions than Beau and Jordan – whose award-winning storytelling and creativeness are among the many greatest within the enterprise,” stated Michael Lombardo, President, World Tv, Leisure One, in a press release.

On Dec. 2019, the toymaker acquired eOne in an all-cash deal valued at $3.8 billion with the first intention of increasing its beloved video games into kid-friendly movie and tv fare with eOne’s manufacturing and distribution infrastructure, in addition to persevering with the expansion of eOne’s lineup of grownup drama collection. On an investor name previous to the completion of the acquisition, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner additionally famous the profitability of eOne’s kidvid manufacturers “Peppa Pig” and “PJ Masks” as extra perks of the deal.

Willimon and Westward are represented by Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.