eOne Seals SVOD Deal on Series Trio with Globo

Brazil’s Globo, Latin America’s largest media firm, has sealed an unique SVOD deal on a trio of high-profile drama sequence – NBC-aired “Nurses,” The CW’s “Burden of Reality” and “Mary Kills Folks”- all bought by Leisure One (eOne).

Introduced within the run-up to subsequent week’s NATPE Digital Miami 2021 market, the unique licensing pact, involving over 70 hours of authentic drama, will see all of the three dramas made out there on Globo’s premium OTT service Globoplay, Brazil’s largest home video streaming platform and one of many fastest-growing of huge Latin American TV providers.

Deal takes in seasons one and two of “Nurses” and life-of-series for authorized thriller “Burden of Reality” and the ethics-questioning drama “Mary Kills Folks.” It was brokered by David Hanono, VP of gross sales, Latin America, eOne.

“Because the market chief in Brazil, we’re delighted to be partnering with Globo to deliver these profitable, critically-acclaimed sequence to Brazilian audiences,” stated Dan Loewy, government VP, Americas, worldwide distribution, eOne.

“We’re excited to increase our relationship with Globo which has and continues to be a terrific associate and look ahead to extra successes collectively,” he added.

Following the skilled challenges and personal feelings of 5 younger nurses within the trenches at a busy downtown hospital, “Nurses” has bought to 100-plus territories worldwide. Current gross sales pacts embody Mexico (Televisa) in addition to Australia (Foxtel), Germany (NBCUniversal Worldwide Networks) and France (Warner TV). Series has additionally closed Africa (NBCUniversal Worldwide Networks), Belgium (Streamz and SBS), Netherlands (Talpa Community), Iceland (Siminn), Center East, (Fox Community Group), Turkey (FoxLife) and NBC within the U.S.

It aired on NBC from Dec. 7, punching 5.0 million viewers in linear and seven-day viewership and rating because the No. 1 . non-sports present within the 10 p.m. slot throughout community and cable amongst whole viewers, A18-49, A25-54 and A18-34.

Produced by ICF Movies and eOne in affiliation with Corus Leisure, “Nurses” stars Tiera Skovbye (“Riverdale”), Natasha Calis (“The Possession”), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (“Blindspot”), Sandy Sidhu (“Residence Earlier than Darkish”) and Donald MacLean Jr. (“Workin’ Mothers”).

A CBC authentic sequence produced by IFC Movies, Eagle Imaginative and prescient and eOne which has been re-upped for season 4 by CBC in Canada and The CW within the U.S., “Burden of Reality” turns on a ruthless big-city lawyer, Joanna Chang, performed by “Smallville” star Kristin Kreuk, who goes again to her small hometown in Millwood, The go to proves life-changing.

Offered to greater than 110 territories “Mary Kills Folks” stars Caroline Dhavernas (“Hannibal”) as a vastly hard-working single mom and ER medic physician who covertly helps terminally ailing sufferers with assisted deaths. When she begins to be uncovered, she decides to battle again however issues get much more difficult when she begins to develop emotions for Joel, (Jay Ryan, “It Chapter Two”), one in every of her terminally ailing purchasers. The sequence is produced by eOne and Cameron Photos, in affiliation with Corus Leisure.

eOne handles worldwide distribution on all three sequence.