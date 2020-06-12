Epcot: The Original Plan For Walt Disney World’s City Of The Future

Of all of the Disney theme parks world wide, fairly presumably essentially the most attention-grabbing is Epcot. Whereas the park has gone via many modifications in its almost 40 yr historical past, it is nonetheless the placement that, in some ways, nonetheless does not really feel like a theme park within the conventional sense. This was by design, as a result of not solely did these behind the creation of Epcot Middle, because it was initially referred to as, need it to really feel separate from Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s personal Magic Kingdom, however initially this City of the Future was by no means meant to a theme park in any respect.