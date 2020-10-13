EPFO launches WhatsApp helpline service to resolve complaints, help will be available on these numbers

new Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has started the WhatsApp helpline service for quick resolution of the complaints of its shareholders. Through this initiative, PF shareholders can interact directly with the regional offices of EPFO ​​at the individual level. Now WhatsApp helpline services have been started in all 138 regional offices of EPFO.

The Labor Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that this facility is apart from other forums for resolution of grievances of EPFO. These forums include EPFIGMS portal (EPFO’s online complaint resolution portal), CPGRAMS, social media platform (Facebook and Twitter) and 24-hour call center.

WhatsApp_Helpline- EFO

Any concerned party where they have a PF account can register any type of complaint regarding the services related to EPFO, through WhatsApp message on the helpline number of the concerned Regional Office. WhatsApp helpline number of all the regional offices is available on the official website of EPFO.

The objective of this helpline of EPFO ​​is to make the stakeholders self-sufficient by adopting digital initiatives and ending their dependence on middlemen.

To ensure prompt resolution of complaints and to answer the questions asked on WhatsApp, a separate team of experts has been formed in each regional office.

With the introduction of this helpline, it has become quite popular. So far, EPFO ​​has resolved more than 1,64,040 complaints and questions through WhatsApp.

The ministry said in a statement, “EPFO has launched a WhatsApp-based helpline-cum-grievance redressal system to make the lives of its members more accessible. The move, taken under a series of seamless initiatives, aims to ensure seamless and uninterrupted service delivery to stakeholders during the Kovid-19 pandemic. “

After the WhatsApp helpline number has been released, there has been a 30 percent decrease in complaints / queries on social media mediums like Facebook / Twitter and 16 percent reduction on EPFIGMS portal (EPFO’s online complaint resolution portal).