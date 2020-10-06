Epic Data’ David Bell Promoted to EVP, Head of Marketing

David Bell has been promoted to government vp as well as to his present position as head of advertising at Epic Data. He beforehand served as svp and head of advertising. Bell returned to Epic, a subsidiary of Sony Music, in 2017 following a earlier time period as vp and head of digital advertising and technique from 2011 to 2014. Bell stays based mostly in New York and can report to Rick Sackheim, evp and normal supervisor.

Epic is house to such acts as Travis Scott, Future, Camila Cabello, DJ Khaled, French Montana and Meghan Trainor, amongst others. Bell will oversee the day-to-day advertising and product administration initiatives for the roster in addition to the digital advertising and tour advertising groups.

Sylvia Rhone, the label’s chairwoman and CEO made the announcement; the 2 had beforehand labored collectively at Elektra Data when Rhone was chairman and Bell was an assistant within the advertising division.

Mentioned Rhone: “Dave and I first met and started working collectively greater than twenty years in the past, so I’ve had ample alternative to observe the observe document of his success at different document labels, in addition to his return to Epic these previous three years. I’ve an incredible respect for his distinctive artistic imaginative and prescient and advertising perception that he brings to each challenge. Epic is lucky to profit from his expertise and experience, as we navigate the altering panorama of the long run.”

“I can’t thank Sylvia Rhone sufficient for her perception in me through the years,” stated Bell. “Having began my profession as an assistant within the advertising division of Elektra Data when she was chairman, to reconnecting together with her at Epic Data and now main the advertising group is a dream come true. Studying from her has helped place me for this subsequent step in my profession. I additionally need to thank Rick Sackheim for his assist in my development and I couldn’t be extra excited to proceed my path alongside him. I look ahead to working with the advertising group and your complete Epic Data workers to hold pushing the boundaries of artistic advertising and artist growth for our world class roster.”

Added Sackheim: “I used to be lucky to work intently with Dave all through the years, the place I witnessed the dedication that he brings to each new challenge. He has earned the friendship and respect of artists and managers throughout the board, in addition to the advertising professionals that he has each discovered from and mentored.”

Bell has held earlier positions at Common Music Group, Def Jam Recordings and Jive Data.