Epic DCEU Fan Poster Unites All The Current Heroes Including Robert Pattinson’s Batman

It’s in all probability protected to say the DC Prolonged Universe didn’t pan out as Warner Bros. and DC Movies initially needed. With Justice League’s disappointing crucial and field workplace debut however spectacular openings for motion pictures like Marvel Girl and Aquaman and standalone movies like Joker, it’s questionable if the DCEU as we all know it’ll proceed in any respect.
Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped DC followers from dreaming of a brand new DCEU. Just lately, a fan took to social media to point out off some new unique artwork of well-liked DC superheroes and newcomers, like Robert Pattinson’s Batman, crossing over into one film. Test it out:
It’s a fairly cool piece of fan artwork that includes key gamers, like Marvel Girl, Aquaman, Shazam, and the Flash. Sadly, there’s not a lot of an opportunity that it’s going to truly occur. Up to now, Warner Bros. and DC have confirmed that they aren’t at present specializing in crossovers on the subject of their live-action options. That doesn’t imply they gained’t do it will definitely, however they’re largely switching gears and specializing in standalone tales, as a substitute. And primarily based on the success they’ve had with them, it’s a very good transfer.
Whereas the DCEU is in an unsure place, most of the particular person DC motion pictures are standing sturdy. Marvel Girl broke field workplace information and its sequel, Marvel Girl 1984 remains to be set to be launched this summer time. The Aquaman and Shazam! sequels are additionally within the works, and Ezra Miller’s Flash is getting his personal solo movie within the type of a unfastened Flashpoint adaptation.
With Ben Affleck leaving the cape and cowl behind, a brand new Batman film was put into improvement, with director Matt Reeves taking the helm. He positively seems to be placing his personal spin on the character, with Pattinson’s casting because the Darkish Knight being the primary indication.
Many rapidly questioned if Reeves’ The Batman can be a part of the DCEU, however he rapidly shot down the concept, stating that the studio instructed him the mission can be a standalone film and never a part of the shared universe.
So what’s The Batman going to be about if it would not tie into the DCEU? Nicely, Matt Reeves has stated he desires to carry the character again to his noir, detective roots. The film will lean closely on Batman fixing crimes slightly than smashing by glass home windows and beating up dangerous guys. It’s additionally been teased that the story may very well be closely influenced by the fan-favorite story The Lengthy Halloween.
Warner Bros. and DC’s resolution to apparently stroll away from the Zack Snyder-led DC Prolonged has many followers disillusioned, although they’re nonetheless holding out hope for some sort of closure to his story. Nonetheless, this superior DC fan artwork will enable them to dream about what might have been.
