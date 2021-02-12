Epic Games announces MetaHuman Creator, an advanced character creation tool
Epic Games announces MetaHuman Creator, an advanced character creation tool
February 12, 2021
1 Min Read
-
Share This!
You may also like
Entertainment
The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal will be Joel on the HBO series
February 11, 2021
About the author
Kim Diaz
Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.
Contact us
If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.
Recent Posts
- Epic Games announces MetaHuman Creator, an advanced character creation tool
- He invaded Super Bowl LV and with the fortune he won he will buy a giraffe
- Ben Affleck Asks David Fincher About His Relentless Number of Takes
- Disney CEO: Next NFL TV Rights Deal Has to ‘Make Sense’ for Shareholders
- Microsoft will create a new company, Vault, to complete the agreement of ZeniMax and Bethesda
Add Comment