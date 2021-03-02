Epic Games Buys Mediatonic, the Studio Behind ‘Fall Guys’

“Fortnite” creator Epic Games has acquired Tonic Games Group, the dad or mum firm of “Fall Guys: Final Knockout” studio Mediatonic, the firms introduced on Tuesday.

The businesses didn’t disclose numbers behind the deal. A weblog publish on Mediatonic’s web site, nonetheless, confirmed that the sport will stay purchasable on Steam and PlayStation, and the beforehand introduced plans to convey “Fall Guys” to Nintendo Change and Xbox are nonetheless shifting ahead.

Mediatonic additionally mentioned there aren’t any plans to make “Fall Guys,” which prices $19.99, free-to-play, as was the case with “Rocket League.”

“At Tonic Games Group we regularly say that ‘everybody deserves a sport that feels prefer it was made for them,’” mentioned Dave Bailey, Tonic Games Group co-founder and CEO, in a press release. “With Epic, we really feel like now we have discovered a house that was made for us. They share our mission to construct and help video games which have a constructive affect, empower others and stand the check of time and we couldn’t be extra excited to be becoming a member of forces with their workforce.”

“Past the shared imaginative and prescient amongst our groups, we see great potential in combining forces with Epic,” added Paul Croft, Tonic Games Group co-founder and chief video games officer. “Whether or not it’s about making our personal video games the finest they are often or empowering different sport builders to take their content material from a kernel of an concept to business success, we all know that collectively we will attain larger heights.”

“It’s no secret that Epic is invested in constructing the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this objective,” mentioned Tim Sweeney, Epic Games founder and CEO. “As Epic works to construct this digital future, we want nice inventive expertise who know easy methods to construct highly effective video games, content material and experiences.”

In its Tuesday weblog publish, Mediatonic known as the deal a “large win” for the studio. It revealed that, since “Fall Guys” turned a sensation final yr, it has already grown its workforce from 35 staff to greater than 150. “But,” it added, “there’s a lot extra we need to construct for our gamers.”

The weblog publish famous that there are a number of options in Epic Games’ “Fortnite” and “Rocket League” that it wish to incorporation into “Fall Guys,” together with account methods and cross-play.

“Fall Guys: Final Knockout” debuted on PlayStation and PC final August and, together with “Amongst Us,” turned a runaway indie hit, particularly as streamers took to its colourful and haphazard gameplay throughout the pandemic. It went on to turn into the most-downloaded PlayStation Plus sport of all time.