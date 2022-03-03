Epic Games buys the music platform Bandcamp and prepares an ecosystem focused on users

Bandcamp has stood out as an online music store promoting independent artists.

The purchase of video game studios has become a fairly popular trend in the industry, since it is not even necessary to remember all the acquisitions that have marked the year 2022 (and we’re only in early March). However, the medium is also looking at the possibilities offered by other areasand Epic Games has already brought out the portfolio to integrate 3D model platforms and art websites.

Now the company Tim Sweeney returns to the fray with another movement that is not directly related to video games: the purchase of Bandcamp, an online music platform that promotes independent artists. Although the reasons for this operation have not yet been specified, from Epic Games they assure that “Bandcamp will play an important role in Epic’s vision to build a maker market ecosystem for content, technology, games, art, music and more.”

For its part, Bandcamp assures its community that this acquisition will not involve changes to its platform. “However, behind the scenes we will be working with Epic to expand internationally and drive development on Bandcampfrom basics like our album pages, mobile apps, business tools, payment system, and search and discovery features, to newer initiatives like our vinyl pressing and live streaming services.”

Ironically, one of Epic Games’ latest purchases has also had to do with the song, but from an aspect more related to the video game. We are talking about the purchase of Harmonix, the studio responsible for the iconic Rock Band franchise or the most recent FUSER, to integrate musical genre and Fortnite.

