Epic Games Offers Three Free PC Games For Download This Week – And More Freebies Next

The Fortnite Parent Store is giving away Guild Of Dungeoneering, Kid A Mnesia Exhibition, and Never Alone.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 18 November 2021, 18:23 12 comments

Like every Thursday Epic Games offers a new opportunity to expand our libraries of PC videogames at no additional cost, this time with up to three indie proposals. Thus, during the next week we will be able to download Guild Of Dungeoneering, Kid A Mnesia Exhibition and Never Alone for free.

Guild of Dungeoneering is featured in the Fortnite Creators Store as a turn-based dungeon adventure and card combat with a twist, in which the place of controlling the hero has to be built in the challenging environment that surrounds him. It premiered in 2015, and has received mostly positive reviews.

KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION is new this week, and is described as an inverted digital / analog universe created from original illustrations and recordings for commemorate 21 years of Radiohead’s “Kid A” and “Amnesiac”.

Finally, Never Alone, which we see in the news trailer, is a puzzle and platform game Developed in collaboration with the Alaska Native People of the Iñupiaq and inspired by a traditional tale that has been passed down among its members for generations, in which we have to accompany two characters as they search for the origin of an eternal blizzard that threatens the survival of everything they know. Never Alone was launched in 2014 and has received positive reviews.

For seven days from now, the Epic Games Store already announces the Antstream – Epic Welcome Pack as a gift, a pack of gems valued at $ 14.99 to spend on this retro video game streaming platform. TheHunter: Call of the Wild, one of the references in the hunting simulation, will also be available.

More about: Epic Games Store and Free Games.