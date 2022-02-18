Epic Games reaches a new milestone in the number of accounts and Unreal Engine downloads grow

On the other hand, The Matrix Awakens experience has also caught the interest of a large number of players.

Although his proposal has generated all kinds of reactions, there is no doubt that Epic Games has made itself stand out in the video game market. After a fairly successful 2021 and the prospect of an even more powerful 2022the company has shown some new results that demonstrate its fame on all platforms.

Unreal Engine downloads have increased by 40%While last year’s report called for notable account growth throughout 2021, leaving us with more than 194 million registered users on PC, now the company is sharing a figure that reflects even broader data: 500 million registered users on all platforms. In addition to this, Epic Games also claims to accumulate 2.7 billion connections in Fortnite, Rocket League and its digital store.

But the success is not only focused on the main platform, as the company also celebrates the use of Unreal Engine in many current games. Following this line, Epic Games comments via Venture Beat that the downloads of its graphics engine have increased by 40% since the end of 2020, in addition to pointing out that many of the titles awarded during the The Game Awards They used Unreal Engine. And we’re not done with the numbers for Epic Games yet. According to information from Venture Beat, the experience of The Matrix Awakens has also captured the interest of the community since its launch in early December, as it has managed to reach 6 million downloads.

Of course, Epic Games considers that its adventures are going from strength to strength thanks to a number of initiatives that include the gifts for all users and improvements related to its graphics engine. In this way, Unreal Engine 5 it has impressed a good number of developers thanks to its millions of polygons and all the possibilities it offers, something that we have experienced with the aforementioned The Matrix Awakens, which had thousands of humans and an amazing level of detail.

