Epic Games Store anticipates a big event with game announcements, huge sales and more

Epic has announced a big event that will take place in Epic Games Store starting next February 11, 2021.

The event begins with a Twitch broadcast at 8:00 PM PST on the Epic Games Twitch channel, and will include announcements of new games, as well as gameplay and new glimpses of upcoming games planned for release on the Epic Games store this year.

Starting three hours before the same day, at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and until February 25, 2021 at the same time, Epic Games will also lead to the spring sales. The promotion will include offers on various titles such as Star Wars: Squadrons, SnowRunner, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Hades. Additionally, a preview of all the games that will be on sale during this time is available on the Epic Games Store now and appears to include over 180 games, although it does not currently show what the discounts will be on those titles.

Although Epic has not given any clues as to what new announcements might be present in their broadcast on the 11th, they recently commented (in a statement to PC Gamer) that we should expect to see many more Epic Games Store exclusives in the future.

“We have more exclusives in the next two years than we have published to date”said a company representative to PC Gamer, in response to a report that spoke about the fact that the rate of exclusives had dropped considerably.

Exclusives have also been a major revenue driver for the store in the past, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see some new announcements in that regard and at next week’s event.

We may also see glimpses of exclusives already announced for the store that have yet to come out, which could include games like The Wolf Among Us 2, Jett: The Far Shore, Darkest Dungeon 2, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, or upcoming titles from Ubisoft (which are usually released on the Ubisoft Store as well) or Remedy.