Epic Games Store gives away Doom 64 and an exclusive DLC for Rumbleverse

Epic Games Store prepared an explosive mix of free titles to get you through the weekend: Doom 64 and the new DLC de Rumbleverse. The two action video games promise a decent time to awaken the adrenaline of those who love experiences.

DLC “Boom Boxer Set” de Rumbleverse

Epic Games celebrates the launch week of the Rumbleverse with this exclusive cosmetic pack for players who started trying this bizarre battle royale. This experience free-to-play of Iron Galaxy Studios He proposes games that bring together 40 other boxing fighters who face each other non-stop until there is only one survivor left in Grapital City.

The package Boom Boxer Set (or Boxer Content Pack) includes 120 minutes of Fame boost, a themed accessory pack to customize each avatar, and a special background card. The DLC will be available until August 25 and can only be downloaded via the Epic platform.

Doom 64 (iD Software, Nightdive Studios & Bethesda Softworks)

iD Software celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020 with the release of Doom 64a reimagining of the original video game created by John Romero and John D. Carmack in 1993. Epic Games brings back this gaming gem and joins the mission of bringing this historical piece to new audiences.

Doom 64 was specially optimized for next-generation platforms, so that its reproduction is more fluid in each scenario that adds hordes of enemies. In this edition, the developers also included several surprises and a bonus chapter to celebrate with their players, as well as new gameplay to refresh the classic 30 levels of the iconic first-person shooter.

