Epic Games Store is updated and offers details about what is to come in the store

The Fortnite parent trade keeps adding features, and this time they have to do with achievements.

From the Epic Games Store they promised at the beginning of the year that their work to incorporate new features to the platform would continue in 2022 and so it has been. A few hours ago they released an update that aims to improve the My achievements section, released in the store at the end of last year.

“Anyone with an Epic Games account now has access to the new ‘My Achievements’ section, which allows you to display various highlights of your stats. “It’s like the combination of a trophy case and a friend center, a place where your Epic achievements and game progress are displayed for everyone to see. Let everyone know that you are ‘Virtuous’ in Rocket League or that you have seen and done everything in Alan Wake Remastered, “he details in a statement.

The parents of Fortnite extensively detail its operation, also explaining the privacy options so that each user can limit their visibility. “Public pages show all items on a page. They will be able to see your achievements, progress, and friends list. If you limit access to one of the above categories, anyone not in those groups will only be able to see your screen name and your avatar”.

More changes to come to the Epic Games Store

“We are constantly working to improve the user experience, and we have several updates and news that we are very excited to comment on,” they expose from the store, and those, in addition to the one already mentioned, include the incorporation of ratings and surveys as well as a change to better in the notification system.

The ratings and surveys will appear from time to time in the launcher after playing a game, and invites users to participate in multiple choice or “yes or no” questions about the game they just played. By replying, you will be giving other players information about the game on your store page. In this way, it seeks to create a better database for users.

We remember that users have a couple of free games to download this week, with two announced to reach the service this Thursday.

