Epic Games Store will not remove games with NFT to guarantee the freedom of decision of its users

There are not a few companies in the video game world that have announced initiatives based on the NFT. Square Enix is ​​one of the most prominent in this area, but digital stores like the Epic Games Store are also have opened the doors to the non-fungible token with games that use this digital asset in their experience.

Stores and OS makers should not force their point of view on othersTim SweeneyHowever, it is also necessary to highlight the position of companies that they turn their backs to this trend, with Minecraft being the most notorious case in recent days. Well, it seems that this movement by Mojang has caused a user on Twitter to claim Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, the disappearance of all games with NFT de Epic Games Store.

As you can already imagine, the executive’s response has been negativewhich has given rise to an explanation with the reasons that lead to introducing titles with NFTs on the platform: “Developers must have the freedom to decide how to build your gamesand you are free to decide if you want to play them. I think that the stores and manufacturers of operating systems should not interfere forcing your point of view in others. We definitely won’t.”

This means that despite the poor reception of NFTs by players, the Epic Games Store will continue to accept them on your platform. However, it is important to remember that the value of this digital asset has plummeted in recent weeks, which has seriously affected its level of sales.

