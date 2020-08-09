Epic Hamilton Video Shows How Satisfied And Helpless Perfectly Mirror Each Other

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Broadway musicals have change into massively fashionable earlier than, however the success of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton is subsequent stage. And for the reason that filmed stage model was launched on Disney+, numerous subscribers may be within the room the place it occurred with the unique principal solid. Given how dense the musical is, Hamilton is begging for a re-watch, and a brand new video highlights the gorgeous mirrored staging of songs “Helpless” and “Satisfied.”