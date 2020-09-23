Epic Information’ Sylvia Rhone Talks Four Decades in the Music Business

Sylvia Rhone smashed the C-suite ceiling lengthy earlier than such buzz phrases as range and gender parity got here into the lexicon. In 1994 at the age of 42, she was working a serious file firm as chairman and CEO of Warner Music Group’s Elektra (Metallica, Missy Elliott and Natalie Service provider have been amongst the hit artists on the roster at the time). She was already being acknowledged with such descriptors as “first lady” and “solely African American” to carry such a title. A decade later, she would take the chief government place once more at Common Motown (Akon, India.Arie, Erykah Badu). And for the three-peat, Rhone would ascend to chairwoman of Epic Information, house to Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and DJ Khaled, amongst others, in 2019.

To listen to Rhone inform it, her present function at the Sony Music label outshines her earlier accolades, as trailblazing as they have been. “It’s profoundly extra important now due to the tradition change happening,” she stated on the heels of her promotion final yr. “Black tradition and girls round the globe are discovering their voices like by no means earlier than. It’s a watershed second.”

Certainly, if actions converse louder than phrases, Rhone’s calling card has lengthy been advocacy for ladies and folks of coloration amongst the company ranks. However with the one-two punch of the pandemic together with widespread civil unrest over racism and police violence, the Philadelphia native has helped information social-justice efforts not simply at Epic, but in addition throughout Sony Music. “We’re approaching these inequities head-on,” she says.

As for COVID-19, Rhone acknowledges that the pandemic may have introduced nice challenges to the firm, however credit efforts to maintain enterprise on observe. “In anticipation of the quarantine, we enhanced our digital and digital advertising and marketing efforts,” she says.

“We made positive that every one areas of the firm have been over-communicating throughout the well being disaster. My precedence was to make everybody keep linked, centered and wholesome. Our productiveness and effectivity are nonetheless at an all-time excessive.”

No kidding. Rhone’s observe file is a factor of envy amongst music-business veterans. Beneath Rhone’s watch at Elektra, the label loved hits by Busta Rhymes, Tracy Chapman, Jason Mraz and Third Eye Blind, in addition to Elliott and Service provider. At Common, Rhone helped usher in Motown’s neo-soul period, signing and creating the likes of Badu, and performed a key function in partnering with the Money Cash label, house to Lil Wayne, and later Drake and Nicki Minaj.

However it’s at Epic, which she joined in 2013 — bringing aboard her three way partnership, Vested in Tradition, and the place she was later named president earlier than ascending to the chairwoman function — that Rhone has actually proven her mettle, taking the reins in opening the label’s enterprise as much as different artistic industries and forward-thinking partnerships.

“At Epic, we’re guided by the creators who drive the zeitgeist, and that features leaders in know-how, movie, style, gaming, artwork and content material growth,” she says. “The time period creator is extra vital than ever, but in addition much less outlined than ever. Creators are crossing genres, verticals, industries, life and tradition extra fluidly and naturally in the present day.”

To wit: rapper Travis Scott, whose thematically constant, multilayered imaginative and prescient has included a efficiency on the online game “Fortnite,” drawing 12.3 million dwell views to the April 23 occasion, and a partnership with McDonald’s for his personal “meal,” which has seen such swift gross sales that the franchise is experiencing an ingredient scarcity.

Rhone says the artist “has clearly emerged as one in every of the leaders in this area as he retains music in the middle of every little thing he does, effortlessly integrating his model into any nook of tradition he wishes — from Nike to road artwork to excessive artwork to ‘Fortnite’ to McDonald’s and past. … We’ve acknowledged the new methods followers need to eat music, and we’re strategically intertwining our property to capitalize on our shared fan base to develop extra experiential activations for the client.”

Such “next-level integration,” as Rhone describes it, is informing Epic’s collaborations with artists on its roster, so there may be alternative for younger executives trying to work at the intersection of music, gaming and visible media.

What’s Rhone in search of in her hires? “Younger executives to be passionate and curious and need to be taught each aspect of the business,” she says. “It’s a endless training course of the place you should concentrate on long-term profession growth and constantly put factors on the board. Don’t be afraid to take dangers. I encourage individuals to all the time coloration outdoors the strains, that’s the place the magic begins.”

How wholesome is the recorded music sector? Regardless of a stoop in the 2000s, the results of the convergence of a number of tectonic shifts in the business — piracy, the decline of album gross sales and the phasing out of CDs — streaming has introduced again sturdy progress. The latest mid-year report issued by the Recording Trade Assn. of America reveals an uptick in recorded music income thus far in 2020, to the tune of 5.6%. In 2019, world recorded music revenues topped $20 billion, per commerce group IFPI. Says Rhone: “Music has been at the tip of the spear of digital disruption, however now we’re innovating into progress somewhat than decline.”

Additionally distinctive to the streaming age: a success track can emerge from anyplace and isn’t reliant on label backing to launch. Additional blurring the strains of priority, in the present day’s younger music shoppers aren’t loyal to particular genres and even platforms. Rhone sees risk in that.

“The youthful era identifies and makes hits now greater than ever,” she says. “At present there are extra platforms to garner publicity, with the social-media explosion and types like TikTok and Twitch remodeling world media tradition like by no means earlier than. Our enterprise thrives on younger artists and likewise depends on younger professionals behind the scenes. True success [is] a mix of this recent power and expertise.”

Epic’s success tales throughout the Rhone period additionally embody former Fifth Concord member Cabello, rappers Future and 21 Savage and Meghan Trainor.

How does the label method these very completely different artists? And is there a standard thread on the subject of long-term success? “Hits make profession artists and profession artists make hits,” affords Rhone. “For a label, it’s about supporting the artist’s imaginative and prescient and permitting them to create; arming them with the insights and sources to broaden their visions and develop their viewers. There are such a lot of new platforms rising and knowledge units being generated, it’s our job to filter the noise and assist them prioritize, then execute to allow them to fulfill their goals. We see this with Camila embracing her Cuban roots, or Travis creating an interesting inside world of his personal or DJ Khaled representing his distinctive persona. Each artist has a person energy, a particular superpower and it’s our job to amplify that imaginative and prescient.”

When Rhone’s profession was simply beginning in the Eighties, a big a part of her job as an government in Atlantic’s Black Music division — working with the likes of En Vogue and MC Lyte — was artist growth. That continues to be in the present day, regardless of the on the spot gratification {that a} viral TikTok pattern can produce. Provides Rhone: “We should be affected person and supportive to permit creating acts to flourish. Our objective is to construct the subsequent class of profession artists — expertise similar to Zara Larsson, Madison Beer and Tyla Yaweh, amongst others.”

Nonetheless, challenges abound in a enterprise “the place change is the solely fixed” — and a fast-moving, fickle and typically nonsensical one. For her half, Rhone has seen and carried out all of it, however she’s nonetheless cautious to not relaxation on her laurels.

“I’ve been in this enterprise lengthy sufficient to see the 45 develop into the 12-inch and the cassette develop into the CD; now, vinyl has come again to eclipse CDs. Streaming has accomplished the shift from possession to entry mannequin, with typical streaming nonetheless rising and gaming and video providing unexpected progress. Extra fashions and platforms we are able to’t even think about but will emerge. It’s incumbent upon the leaders of the business to handle the potential with good spending and dealmaking.”

After 4 many years, Rhone has earned a spot alongside the titans of the file enterprise — together with a few of her personal mentors, like former Sony Music CEO Doug Morris, the solely individual to have held chief government positions in any respect three main label teams (Warner, Common and Sony) — however surprisingly she nonetheless considers herself a “scholar” of the commerce. “I’ve discovered in a enterprise as unpredictable as ours that issues don’t all the time go in response to plan.”

So what recommendation would Rhone impart on these impressed to comply with her lead? “Be persistent however with a objective,” she says. “Competence fosters confidence; imaginative and prescient, onerous work and fearlessness creates the luck it is advisable to achieve success.”