Epic Keanu Reeves Fan Art Imagines Him As Old Man Logan

Keanu Reeves has acted in lots of kinds of films over time, however one style he hasn’t jumped into but is the superhero realm. It’s laborious to say if he’ll ever participate in such a inventive endeavor, however one fan has taken it upon themselves to ascertain what the John Wick star would appear to be as an older Wolverine, i.e. Old Man Logan.
Take a look at the fan artwork under of Keanu Reeves in Old Man Logan mode:
Somewhat than mock up how Keanu Reeves would look as a extra conventional, younger-looking Wolverine, Instagram consumer pabloruizzx as a substitute exhibits how the actor would look if he have been solid to play the mutant in his older years. Though since that is Reeves we’re speaking about, he nonetheless appears relatively youthful. One would possibly even say… immortal? Okay, that’s stretching it, however nonetheless, casting him as Old Man Logan could be a cool and outside-the-box choose.
For these unfamiliar with Old Man Logan, he hails from an alternate universe the place Earth has been conquered by tremendous villains and practically the entire Marvel superheroes have been eradicated. The older Wolverine lives a quiet life together with his household and has sworn off utilizing his claws, however a tragic occasion pushes him again into motion. Old Man Logan was additionally drawn into the primary Marvel Comics continuity for some time, a time when the primary Wolverine was useless.
Whereas 2017’s Logan was not a direct adaptation of Mark Millar’s “Old Man Logan,” it did draw some inspiration from the storyline, comparable to being set in a miserable future, Wolverine’s therapeutic issue beginning to break down and him occurring a cross-country journey. Nonetheless, it’d be attention-grabbing to see how Keanu Reeves would do enjoying a extra conventional Old Man Logan on the massive display screen.
Let’s not overlook that Keanu Reeves has been approached for a number of Marvel roles, together with Yon-Rogg in Captain Marvel, who Jude Legislation finally performed. Alas, issues simply haven’t labored out for Reeves within the MCU but, however maybe that may change in some unspecified time in the future. If any superhero-related position could be sufficiently big for Reeves’ abilities, it’s Wolverine.
That stated, one would think about that every time Wolverine is launched to the MCU, we’ll get a extra easy depiction of him relatively than Old Man Logan proper off the bat. So whereas Keanu Reeves nonetheless appears fairly good for a person his age, presumably the Marvel Studios executives can be in search of a youthful actor to inherit the Wolverine mantle, however hey, something’s doable.
Whether or not the day comes that Keanu Reeves joins a superhero franchise or not, no less than we don’t have to fret about not seeing him in a cinematic setting for some time. Reeves’ subsequent two films, The Spongebob Film: Sponge on the Run and Invoice & Ted Face the Music, are each nonetheless scheduled to drop later this yr. The Matrix 4 has paused filming, however it’s slotted for a Might 2021 launch, and John Wick 4 was just lately pushed again to Might 2022.
Maintain checking again with CinemaBlend for extra updates on Keanu Reeves’ profession and what the MCU has in retailer for the X-Males. You’ll be able to study what different films are alleged to drop later this yr with our 2020 launch schedule.
