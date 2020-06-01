Epic Names Gina Harrell SVP, Video Production and Content Development – Variety

Epic Information has named Gina Harrell senior vice chairman, video manufacturing and content material improvement. The appointment reunites Harrell with Sylvia Rhone, chair­­­girl and CEO of the Sony Music label, to whom she experiences — the 2 executives beforehand labored collectively at Elektra Information and Common Motown Republic Group.

Harrell is a veteran of music movies, having labored with the likes of Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, Franz Ferdinand, Jennifer Lopez, Charli XCX, Mariah Carey, the Lonely Island, Future, Kanye West and Child Cudi, amongst others, as artistic government and line producer.

At Epic, Harrell serves as government producer for music movies of all artists on the label’s roster — which incorporates Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, French Montana and Fiona Apple. As well as, she oversees artistic and monetary manufacturing of visible belongings and digital content material, working carefully with the label’s advertising division on the visible path of particular person acts.

The Los Angeles-based, fashion-forward government, who moved west from New York in 2015 after being recruited by Vice Media to launch Stay Nation TV, has an extended record of credit in visible media, together with: as ep of documentary “Soundtrack For A Revolution” from Danny Glover’s Louverture Movies about protest music that helped impress the 1960s Civil Rights Motion, and as producer of a 3-D mapped movie projection mission Baltimore’s Mild Metropolis Pageant known as “As of A Now” for Strangelove Movies.

Harrell’s label expertise contains her function as vp of video manufacturing at Elektra Information, the place she labored with Elliot and Busta Rhymes, and as svp of video manufacturing at Common Motown Republic Group, whose roster included Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, the Scissor Sisters, Child Cudi and Q-Tip, amongst others.

“Gina is a real renaissance girl, a visionary pressure in music video manufacturing and somebody I’ve had the pleasure of working with for a few years,” mentioned Rhone in saying Harrell’s appointment. “My belief in her judgment as a artistic government is unequivocal and it’s an honor to welcome Gina to Epic, as we start this subsequent chapter collectively.”

Added Harrell: “I’m excited to affix the artists and staff at Epic Information at this revolutionary second within the music business. Sylvia’s management, ardour and vitality is contagious, and her artistic imaginative and prescient and model are second to none. We share an identical aesthetic and I really worth our longtime friendship and profession collaborations. I’m trying ahead to this new journey being our greatest but!”