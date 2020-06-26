Epic Records Promotes Brian Wilson to CFO – Variety

Epic Records has promoted Brian Wilson to chief monetary officer and senior vice chairman, the corporate introduced at the moment. Reporting to chair­­­girl and CEO Sylvia Rhone, Wilson’s new position contains oversight of all funds for the label and launch planning. As well as, he’ll proceed to spearhead budgeting for the roster, which incorporates Camila Cabello, DJ Khaled, Future, Meghan Trainor, Travis Scott and 21 Savage, amongst others.

The New York-based Wilson has spent eight years at Epic, a subsidiary of Sony Music Leisure, most just lately serving as vice chairman, finance, since 2014. Prior to his time at Epic, he spent 20 years at BMG, the place he began within the worldwide royalties division in 1998.

Wilson’s promotion goals to develop and consolidate the strengths of the core government administration workforce on the label. Stated Rhone: “Brian has been a useful useful resource at Epic for practically a decade. We’ve got come to belief his instincts not solely on points relating to enterprise and finance, but additionally within the complicated duties concerned in working one of the vital profitable and modern report labels on this planet. His promotion to CFO is well-deserved, and everybody at Epic congratulates him.”

“I’m grateful to Sylvia and your entire employees for his or her continued perception and assist,” added Wilson, a graduate of Ursinus Faculty. “Epic has advanced at a speedy tempo, and its success is downright inspiring. The label all the time locations the artists and creativity first. Our division is graciously a part of the engine to proudly uphold this artistic-centric philosophy, and it’s an honor.”