Epic Records Promotes Rick Sackheim to GM; Elevates EVPs Stephanie Yu, Zeke Lewis

Epic Records chair­­­lady and CEO Sylvia Rhone has introduced a trio of promotions in the present day (March 5).

Rick Sackheim takes on the place of normal supervisor as well as to govt vice chairman, overseeing the label’s advertising and marketing, publicity and video manufacturing departments. He’ll stay primarily based out of Epic’s Culver Metropolis workplaces.

A veteran of label promotion, Sackheim joined Epic from Def Jam, the place he spent 12 years, in 2018. He had beforehand held positions at Island Def Jam, Personal Music, Stressed Records and Arista.

On the Sony Music firm, he performed a key function within the radio successes of such artists as Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, 21 Savage and Future, amongst others on the Epic Roster.

Stated Rhone of Sackheim: “Rick’s status as one of many high document promotion execs within the business is well-earned. The many years that he spent studying each facet of the sport have paid off for Epic, the place he has led the Promotion staff to its most spectacular and historic achievements over the previous two years. We’re lucky to have him aboard, and we congratulate him on taking up his difficult new function of GM on the label.”

Rhone additionally named Ezekiel “Zeke” Lewis evp and head of A&R, a newly created place that features oversight of Epic’s total A&R employees together with operations. Lewis, former evp of A&R, is himself a Grammy-winning songwriter and producer with expertise in publishing as effectively. Arriving at Epic in late 2017, he has labored carefully with such growing artists as 21 Savage, Tyla Yahweh, G. Herbo and Monsta X, amongst others.

Lewis beforehand served as senior vice chairman at Common Music Group/Motown, house to Migos, Lil Yachty, T.I., Ne-Yo, Erykah Badu and Wealthy Homie Quan, becoming a member of in 2011. He concurrently operated music publishing firm Bar Music Group administered by Common Music Publishing Group.

Stated Rhone, to whom the west coast-based Lewis experiences: “Zeke has proved himself a forceful and indispensable govt many instances over at Epic. I’ve at all times admired his management abilities, in addition to his capacity to discover distinctive and forward-looking methods to break artists. On this fast-moving business, Zeke is poised to take his rightful, well-earned place amongst our nice music enterprise starmakers.”

Rounding out the trio of appointments, Stephanie Yu has been elevated to evp and head of enterprise and authorized affairs. In her new place, she’s tasked with main the brand new model advertising and marketing and sync licensing group.

A 15-year veteran of Sony Music, ten at Epic, the New York-based Yu beforehand served as svp and head of enterprise and authorized affairs. She started her authorized profession in 2002 on the agency Covington & Burling after graduating with honors from the College of Chicago Regulation College. There, she was awarded the Bell, Boyd & Lloyd Prize for authorized writing.

Of Yu, mentioned Rhone: “Stephanie is extensively revered all through Epic and Sony Music for her all-encompassing know­ledge, consummate professionalism, and mastery of essentially the most intricate elements of the Enterprise & Authorized Affairs sector, which she has efficiently navigated for greater than a decade. Her expertise working with the business’s largest artists and their representatives suitably positions her to over­see these new initiatives. She stays a key pillar of our administration staff. This development is well-deserved and one in all which we will all be justly proud.”

All three report instantly to Rhone.