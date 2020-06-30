Epic Records Signs South African Rap Phenom Sho Madjozi – Variety

Epic Records has signed South African rap sensation Sho Madjozi. The critically lauded artist first got here on the scene in 2017 garnering prompt consideration for her distinctive supply of Xitsonga lyrics and colourful trend that mixes conventional African gown with fashionable prospers. Nominated for greatest new worldwide artist on Sunday’s BET Awards for the second time in as a few years (she received in 2019), her songs “John Cena” and “Huku” have every logged over 1,000,000 streams on Spotify, bringing her to the eye of Beyonce and Ed Sheeran, with whom she shared a stage on the 2019 International Citizen Competition.

In growing Sho Madjozi, Epic, headed by chairman/CEO Sylvia Rhone, will collaborate with Sony Music Leisure Africa (SMEA). “We’re working at a particular firm at a particular time and we couldn’t be prouder than we’re of our native star Sho and our massive sister Sylvia for partnering to make this occur,” mentioned Sean Watson, managing director of SMEA.

Added Rhone: “African artists are having fun with an unprecedented degree of visibility in music and Sho Madjozi is fantastically waving the flag for South Africa. She’s daring, sensible and remarkably gifted and her music embodies all that’s particular about her homeland. We’re honored to have her as the latest member of the Epic household.”

Amongst her appearances within the U.S., Sho created a viral second when she met actor and WWE legend John Cena, the namesake of her tune, on “The Kelly Clarkson Present” in November 2019.

Madjozi is booked by UTA in North America and Paradigm worldwide.

Watch the official video for “Kona,” which dropped in December.