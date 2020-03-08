Epic Universe: Everything We Know About The New Park Coming To Universal Orlando

Earlier rumors of a Ministry of Magic attraction being added to one of many different Wizarding World lands have now reworked into a possible attraction for the Unbelievable Beasts land. If true, this might be a darkish trip or an enclosed thrill trip that may doubtless be themed after the French Ministry of Magic, as seen within the second Unbelievable Beasts movie. Nonetheless, that is the land within the new Epic Universe that we have now the least details about, so something is feasible. Even when that is correct, a second attraction within the land is a assure and whereas Universal has patented a variety of potential attraction applied sciences that it has but to make use of, we do not which one, if any, might be utilized for this land.