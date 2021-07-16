Epic Video games CEO Tim Sweeney talks about Steam Deck and praises Valve for transportable console announcement

The announcement of Valve’s new pc, Steam Deck, has without a doubt stuck the eye of a wide variety of gaming and tech firms, together with Valve’s major opponents. With out going any longer, Epic Video games CEO Tim Sweeney has contributed some certain feedback in regards to the platform.

sweeney seems like extremely supportive of recent {hardware}, calling it a “superb transfer”. Feedback come from Sweeney’s Twitter account, the place he made the next remark: “Fantastic Valve transfer! A transportable PC / console hybrid working the SteamOS fork of Arch Linux, and is an open platform the place customers are loose to put in the instrument in their selection. —Together with Home windows and different shops. “.

Wonderful transfer by means of Valve! A hand-held PC/console hybrid working the SteamOS fork of Arch Linux, and it’s an open platform the place customers are loose to put in instrument or their opting for – together with Home windows and different shops. https://t.co/jf5TWUWGP5 — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) July 15, 2021

Those certain feedback most likely have one thing to do with the truth that Steam Deck can run and use the Epic Video games Retailer, this means that that Epic’s competitor on Steam could have a brand new platform to develop on. Customers can’t handiest convey all their libraries from Steam, but additionally they may be able to additionally get entry to their content material from the Epic Video games Retailer, GOG and different shops of PC video games.

Steam Deck too comes at a time when the continued lawsuit between Epic and Apple continues within the background. Apple has traditionally no longer allowed firms to put in their very own apps and products and services externally from the app retailer, that means that organizations can’t use their very own fee processing programs both. This has triggered Epic to try to sue Apple to permit for extra versatility on how bills are made, in order that no longer all bills have to move thru Apple.

The open nature of the Steam Deck successfully eradicates that drawback for Epic, as Valve could be very happy with permit different customers, builders and corporations to make use of your working machine on the other hand they would like. It is an method totally at odds with how Apple desires to keep an eye on what is going thru its gadgets, and it will as neatly used to check out and toughen Epic’s case in long term checks.

Steam Deck will likely be to be had this upcoming vacation season, and reservations will get started lately (at 7:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time).