Epic Video games Proclaims Acquisition of Rock Band Makers Harmonix to “Reimagine How Song is Skilled, Created and Allotted”

Epic Video games has introduced that has got the sport developer studio Harmonix, recognized for his or her song and rhythm works corresponding to Rock Band, Fuser, and Dance Central.

In a press unencumber, Epic has introduced that, whilst proceeding to paintings on development its metaverse, has got Harmonix for “reimagine how song is skilled, created and dispensed.“ Harmonix will lend a hand increase “musical travels and gameplay for Fortnite“whilst nonetheless running on Rock Band 4.

Harmonix has presented extra details about his long term on his neighborhood weblog. The find out about introduced that will proceed with its present DLC plans and it plans to unencumber extra topics subsequent 12 months. The Rock Band Opponents seasons may even proceed with plans for season 25 and 26.

The find out about reiterated that under will paintings with Epic on growing musical trips and gameplay for Fortnite. Unfortunately, Harmonix additionally says that it does no longer plan to renew manufacturing of extra Rock Band tools, so it’s to be anticipated that they’re going to stay uncommon pieces on the second one hand marketplace.

Harmonix is ​​the newest in a chain of acquisitions from Epic Video games. Along with technology-focused corporations, Epic got Rocket League studio Psyonix and Fall Guys developer Mediatonic.

Harmonix’s newest musical rhythm sport is Fuser, a sport through which avid gamers can create a customized DJ set to accomplish in entrance of a digital crowd.