Epik High Announces Date And Details For Release Of 10th Full-Length Album “Epik High Is Right here”

Epik High is making their much-anticipated return in January, they usually’ve shared some information about their upcoming album!

On December 29, Tablo posted on Instagram to unveil a video for Epik High’s new launch, which reveals that their 10th full-length album is titled “Epik High Is Right here.” The primary a part of the double album is popping out on January 18 at 6 p.m. KST, and it seems to incorporate 10 tracks.

Epik High most not too long ago launched their album “sleepless in __________,” that includes the chart-topping title monitor “LOVEDRUNK,” in March 2019.